New Zealand vs Australia: Glenn Phillips takes maiden Test five-for as Black Caps battle back on day three in Wellington

New Zealand closed day three of the first Test against Australia on 111-3, chasing 369 to win, keeping alive their slim hopes of victory in the series opener.

Glenn Phillips (5-45) took a maiden Test five-for and Matt Henry chipped in with 3-36 to bowl Australia out for 164 in their second innings, giving the Black Caps a sniff.

Phillips, the off-spinner in just his sixth Test, found himself on a hat-trick after removing Travis Head for 29 and dismissing Mitchell Marsh next ball.

First-innings centurion Cameron Green contributed a further 34 with the bat for Australia, while nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was the unlikely top scorer, eventually falling on 41 with a first Test fifty in sight.

As New Zealand set about their record run-chase in Tests, the hosts lost Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) cheaply to Lyon, before part-time spinner Head removed Will Young for 15 - the Black Caps reeling at 59-3.

But a classy, unbeaten 56 from Rachin Ravindra, supported in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 52 by Daryl Mitchell (12no), saw New Zealand survive through to stumps without further loss.

Image: Rachin Ravindra brought up his first Test fifty against Australia on day three in Wellington

New Zealand's highest successful fourth-innings run chase in their history is 324 - against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1994. Their current target of 369 would not only eclipse that but it would represent the 10th-highest chase in Test history.

Phillips told reporters after the day's play: "I definitely think we've got the time on our hands to be able to pull this off.

"I understand we've got to combat the situations that are out there. Obviously there's a bit of turn, so it's a matter of how we go about combating Lyon. The way their big fast bowlers bowl as well is going to be a challenge."

Australia, meanwhile, are confident of closing things out to take a 1-0 lead in the series going into the second and final Test in Christchurch.

"Credit where credit's due, [Rachin] played very well there," Lyon said. "But I know if we can come out here and just do our job, and put the pressure on and challenge their defence for long periods of time, hopefully we'll crack them."

