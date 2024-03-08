New Zealand vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood five-for bowls Black Caps out for 162 on day one of second Test

Josh Hazlewood took 5-31 as Australia bowled New Zealand out for 162 on day one of the second Test in Christchurch on Friday, overshadowing the 100th Test appearances of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Williamson made 17 in the course of an accelerating collapse of eight for 60 which reduced the Black Caps to 107-8. Skipper Southee's 20-ball 26, part of a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Matt Henry (29), at least added some respectability to the home side's score.

Mitchell Starc chipped in with 3-59 for the innings to see the left-arm pacer up to 357 Test wickets and past Dennis Lillee (355) into fourth on Australia's all-time bowling list, behind only Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and team-mate Nathan Lyon (527).

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry then capped a manic day on which 14 wickets fell by taking 3-39 to give the Black Caps some hope of forcing their way back into the Test and of tying the two-match series.

By stumps, Australia were 124-4, the deficit reduced to 38, with Marnus Labuschagne 45 not out and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (1no) also at the crease.

Australia had been 32-2 after debutant Ben Sears (1-38) dismissed Steve Smith (11) with his third ball in Test cricket and Usman Khawaja (16) was bowled by Henry.

Labuschagne put on 49 for the third wicket with first Test century-maker Cameron Green (25), before and Travis Head (21) too fell victim to Henry inside the last hour of play.

"What we pride ourselves on is how we go about our work and obviously it wasn't ideal with the bat," Henry said. "But we knew how we to operate out here with the ball to put Australia under pressure.

"There's a long way to go and it's going to be a big first session tomorrow."

Image: Josh Hazlewood takes in the applause as he leads Australia off the field in Christchurch after New Zealand's collapse

Earlier, Hazlewood's impeccable line and length on off stump was too much for the New Zealand top order. His 12th five-wicket bag in Tests included the wickets of Williamson, top-scorer Tom Latham (38), Rachin Ravindra (4), Daryl Mitchell (4) and Henry, whose wicket was the last to fall in only the 46th over.

Starc, meanwhile, picked up Will Young (14), Glenn Phillips (2) and Scott Kuggeleijn for a first-ball duck.

