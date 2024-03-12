England's Amy Jones excited for younger players ahead of New Zealand tour

Amy Jones believes England missing key players for the tour of New Zealand opens up the chance for younger members of the side to show their ability.

England are currently in New Zealand for a multi-format series, starting with five T20 internationals followed by three one-day internationals.

Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt will be absent for the first three T20s due to their participation in the Women's Premier League in India.

Jones, 30, says that while England would like to have everyone in New Zealand, the WPL clash gives some of the younger players a chance to show their credentials ahead of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year.

"We are really excited for the World Cup and to have five T20s will be a good challenge for us," she said.

"We would like everyone here, but there are pros and cons. A real silver lining is the opportunities Linsey (Smith) and Holly (Armitage) are getting.

"They're so well deserved, they've both been good T20 performers for a while now. That is a positive of the scheduling.

"It could be similar conditions to the World Cup (in India), so the exposure for those girls and to get more experience out there is a big positive."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tammy Beaumont surpassed Will Smeed as she hit the highest score in the history of The Hundred, with 118 off 61 balls for Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets last season

Jones: Great to have Beaumont back in T20 squad

Jones will be one of the senior members of the squad in New Zealand, alongside captain Heather Knight and the returning Tammy Beaumont.

She says that she is ready to "step up" and help the younger members during the series, while adding that it is "exciting" to see Beaumont back in contention for a place, two years after the opener made the most recent of her 99 T20I appearances.

"It is a bit different. I feel very old as the team is pretty young at the moment," added Jones. "It's been really good fun and looking forward to the other girls joining as well.

"The more experienced members will have to step up, but I will be helping (Heather Knight) out where I can.

"Tammy has been around the longer format but to have her back in T20 teams is exciting. The way she played after losing her spot... we saw how good she was in The Hundred.

"I am pleased for her and excited that she will get the chance to play again."

England squads for New Zealand tour

T20 squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones

*Additions to squad for first three matches: Hollie Armitage, Linsey Smith

*Additions to squad for fourth and fifth matches: Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

New Zealand vs England fixtures

Tuesday 19 March: First T20, Dunedin - 1am (all fixtures UK time)

Friday 22 March: Second T20, Nelson - 1am

Sunday 24 March: Third T20, Nelson - 1am

Wednesday 27 March: Fourth T20, Wellington - 1am

Friday 29 March: Fifth T20, Wellington - 1am

Sunday 31 March: First ODI, Wellington - 11pm

Wednesday 3 April: Second ODI, Hamilton - 11pm

Saturday 6 April: Third ODI, Hamilton - 11pm

England A squad in New Zealand

Georgia Adams, Hannah Baker, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon (T20 captain), Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophie Munro, Grace Potts, Paige Schofield, Grace Scrivens (ODI captain), Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers

England A fixtures

Saturday 16 March: First T20, Queenstown - 12am

Sunday 17 March: Second T20, Queenstown - 12am

Wednesday 20 March: Third T20, Queenstown - 12am

Saturday 23 March: First ODI, Dunedin - 10pm

Thursday 28 March: Second ODI, Nelson - 10pm

Saturday 30 March: Third ODI, Nelson - 10pm

