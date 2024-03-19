New Zealand vs England Women: Captain Heather Knight guides side to win with half-century

Heather Knight's half-century paved the way for England Women to win the opening T20 international against New Zealand by 27 runs.

Knight hit 63 from 39 balls as England reached 160-4 in Dunedin before bowling two tight overs as the visiting attack put the brakes on New Zealand's reply.

Tammy Beaumont, playing her 100th T20 international, fell for 15 before Sophia Dunkley and Maia Bouchier laid a solid platform.

Once Dunkley was caught behind for 32, Knight's arrival upped the scoring rate as she and Bouchier added 91 for the third wicket.

Knight was eventually stumped eight balls from the end off Jess Kerr, Bouchier remaining unbeaten on 43 from 40 deliveries.

Image: England's impressive bowling attack restricted New Zealand to 133-5 in Dunedin

Izzy Gaze fell without scoring at the start of the New Zealand reply, and England's spinners ensured they struggled to reach the required run rate.

Stand-in captain Suzie Bates hit 61, her first half-century against England in 14 years, before becoming Lauren Bell's second wicket, Sarah Glenn picking up Georgia Plimmer for 21 in the midst of four tight overs.

Brooke Halliday provided some late resistance with 27 from 23 balls, but New Zealand fell well short on 133-5.

The second match of the series is in Nelson on Friday.

First IT20, Dunedin : New Zealand vs England, March 19

Second IT20, Nelson: New Zealand vs England, March 22

Third IT20, Nelson: New Zealand vs England, March 24

Fourth IT20, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 27

Fifth IT20, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 29

First ODI, Wellington: New Zealand vs England, March 31

Second ODI, Hamilton: New Zealand vs England, April 3

Third ODI, Hamilton: New Zealand vs England, April 6

