Sunrisers Hyderabad set new IPL run-scoring record with 277-3 against Mumbai Indians

Wednesday 27 March 2024 16:57, UK
Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL run-scoring record with a mammoth 277-3 against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.
They beat the previous record of 263-5 held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80 from just 34 balls, smashing seven sixes.
Travis Head (62) and Abhishek Sharma (63) also fired rapid fifties as the runs flowed in Hyderabad.
More to follow...