Sunrisers Hyderabad set new IPL run-scoring record with 277-3 against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL run-scoring record with a mammoth 277-3 against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

They beat the previous record of 263-5 held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80 from just 34 balls, smashing seven sixes.

Image: Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80

Image: Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 50

Image: Klaasen smashed the record-securing runs

Travis Head (62) and Abhishek Sharma (63) also fired rapid fifties as the runs flowed in Hyderabad.

