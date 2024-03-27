 Skip to content
Sunrisers Hyderabad set new IPL run-scoring record with 277-3 against Mumbai Indians

Wednesday 27 March 2024 16:57, UK

Heinrich Klaasen brutally punished the Mumbai Indians bowling attack and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad break the IPL scoring record with an innings total of 277

Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new IPL run-scoring record with a mammoth 277-3 against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

They beat the previous record of 263-5 held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80 from just 34 balls, smashing seven sixes.

Image: Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 80
Image: Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 50
Image: Klaasen smashed the record-securing runs

Travis Head (62) and Abhishek Sharma (63) also fired rapid fifties as the runs flowed in Hyderabad.

