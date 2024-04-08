Harry Brook hits 69-ball century on return for Yorkshire in County Championship

Harry Brook smashed a 69-ball hundred for Yorkshire in the County Championship in his first competitive innings since withdrawing from England's winter tour of India for personal reasons.

Brook, who also opted to pull out of his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals following the death of his grandmother, struck 14 fours and two sixes against Leicestershire on Monday in his first outing since England's T20 series in the West Indies in December.

The 25-year-old, batting at No 5, secured his 12th first-class century prior to Yorkshire immediately declaring their first innings on 246-6 on the final day at Headingley, before rain saw the game end in a draw.

Brook is likely to play a key role in the England middle order this summer, in the Test matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka from July onwards and also at the T20 World Cup in June.

The right-hander has scored over 2,000 international runs in 56 matches across the formats, including 1,181 in 12 Tests, hitting seven hundreds and four fifties in the longest form of the game.

Brook - who will be available for Yorkshire's first five County Championship matches - averages 61.15 for England in Test cricket, with a strike-rate of 91.76.

He will not be joined in England's Test team this year by Jofra Archer, with managing director of men's cricket Rob Key saying the fast bowler will not be considered for that format until 2025 after a series of injuries.

However, Key revealed Archer could "absolutely" play in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, adding: "Jofra has been out with Sussex in India for pre-season and bowled quickly out there, bowled really well.

"He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he's going to play a bit of club cricket, all looking to get himself ready for the T20 World Cup.

"He'll hopefully play in the [T20] series against Pakistan [in May], but it's always fingers-crossed at the moment with Jofra."

