Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky, 16, scores hundred for Lancashire second XI

Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky scored a century for Lancashire's second XI against Warwickshire as his impressive batting form continued.

Rocky had smoked three sixes en route to an innings of 50 not out from 78 deliveries against Durham's second string at Emirates Old Trafford last week.

He then struck 116 from 165 balls at Edgbaston on Tuesday, hitting 11 fours and three sixes along the way, and even batted with 18-year-old brother Corey for part of his innings - Corey making 20 from 45 balls in a partnership of 39.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree in Freddie Flintoff's household! Watch son Rocky smash three sixes against Durham (Credit: Lancashire Cricket)

Rocky's ton came at the same ground where his father, Andrew, cracked his best Test score of 167 against West Indies in 2004, with the two Flintoffs sharing a love for hammering bowlers over the leg-side.

All-rounder Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20 internationals for England between 1998 and 2009, helping his side to home Ashes victories over Australia in 2005 and 2009.

Freddie moved into TV presenting after retiring as a player but, after a serious car crash while filming an episode of Top Gear, he has returned to cricket and worked as part of England's backroom staff in the white-ball formats.

Image: Andrew Flintoff was part of England's coaching team last summer and will lead Northern Superchargers' men's team in The Hundred this year

He will link up with the national side at this June's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA and then serve as head coach for Northern Superchargers men in the 2024 edition of The Hundred, which runs from July 23 to August 18.

Watch every game from The Hundred and the T20 World Cup, plus every England men and women home international this summer, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...