Jonny Bairstow fired an unbeaten century as Punjab Kings completed the highest successful run chase in T20 history in an eight-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Phil Salt fired 75 from 37 deliveries and put on a 138-run opening stand with Sunil Narine (71) for the Knight Riders, who batted first after losing the toss, with Venkatesh Iyer (39) and a quickfire 28 from captain Shreyas Iyer helping them post 261-6 from their 20 overs.

Punjab made a fast start to their chase, with Prabhsimran Singh making 54 from 20 adding 93 wicket for the first wicket before being run out at the end of the sixth over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Salt smashed England team-mate Sam Curran for back-to-back sixes in the IPL before being bowled off stump next ball

Bairstow continued to impress in a stunning knock that contained eight fours and nine sixes, with the Englishman helping the visitors to 178-1 when Rilee Roussow was removed for 26.

Shashank Singh blasted eight maximums on his way to 68 from 28 deliveries and was part of an unbeaten 84-run third-wicket stand with Bairstow (108 not out), as Punjab complete their record chase with eight balls to spare.

Punjab's innings is the joint-highest score in IPL history for a team batting second, equalling Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 262-7 in response to Sunrisers Hyderabad's 287-3 in the league's highest-scoring game earlier this month.

Image: Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh completed the record successful chase in T20 history

More to follow...