Pakistan hire Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten as new head coaches for men's Test and one-day sides

Pakistan have appointed ex-Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie as head coach of the men's Test team, with former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten taking over the one-day side.

Gillespie, who previously coached Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015, will be in charge for England's Test tour of Pakistan later this year.

Kirsten led India to World Cup glory in 2011 and his native South Africa to top spot in the ICC Test rankings a year later. He will take charge of Pakistan's white-ball sides, which tour England in May.

Kirsten will personally start in the role immediately after completing his assignment in the Indian Premier League where he is serving as batting coach and mentor to Gujarat Titans.

Pakistan are scheduled to play seven T20s next month - three against Ireland and four against England - ahead of the T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean in June.

Gillespie said upon his appointment: "Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base.

"I love Test cricket and being able to focus on that is something I like very much. I also love the fact that there is so much talent in Pakistan.

"I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. All I can do is to take it in my stride and I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it."

Kirsten added: "It's a tremendous honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of coaching the Pakistan men's national team in white-ball cricket and to re-join the international cricket arena after some time.

"I eagerly anticipate this opportunity and aim to contribute positively to the Pakistan men's national team in limited-overs cricket."

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches across all formats, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed, adding that all three had signed two-year deals.

