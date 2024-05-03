Freya Kemp returns as England Women name squads for Pakistan series

Freya Kemp will return to the England Women fold for the forthcoming Vitality IT20 and Metro Bank ODI series against Pakistan after the white-ball squads were named on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith is again selected after returning to the senior squad for the IT20 series in New Zealand, with Heather Knight's side starting a three-match IT20 series at Edgbaston on Saturday May 11, where England played in front of nearly 20,000 fans in a Women's Ashes IT20 in July 2023.

They then travel to The County Ground, Northampton before finishing at Headingley, all live on Sky Sports.

That series is followed immediately by three ODIs against the same opposition at Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith is again selected, having been involved vs New Zealand

England wrapped up a 4-1 T20 series victory vs New Zealand in March, and then secured a 2-1 ODI series win over New Zealand last month.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "We are really excited to start our home summer. It's great to be kicking off the summer of sport on home soil.

"Edgbaston is an incredible place to play cricket, the atmosphere is always special and it will be a huge occasion. I know the group are looking forward to playing in front of our fans in grounds across the country throughout the series.

"It's great to see England's men's and women's teams playing side by side again after the success of the Ashes last year.

Image: Heather Knight's side begin by facing Pakistan on Saturday May 11, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm

"These two series' against Pakistan give us an opportunity to build, develop and ensure we are in the best place come the World Cup in Bangladesh in September.

"We are very keen whenever possible to make sure all the players vying for places in the World Cup squad get opportunities to play cricket this summer so that they are able to put in performances that help secure a place in the squad for Bangladesh."

England Women Vitality IT20 squad

Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

England Women Metro Bank ODI squad

Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Lauren Filer (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

Women's Vitality IT20 Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 11: 1st Women's IT20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 2.30pm

May 17: 2nd Women's IT20 - The County Ground, Northampton, 6.30pm

May 19: 3rd Women's IT20 - Headingley, Leeds, 1pm

Women's Metro Bank One-Day International Series vs Pakistan fixtures - live on Sky Sports

May 23: 1st Women's One-Day International - The Incora County Ground, Derby, 1pm

May 26: 2nd Women's One-Day International - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11am

May 29: 3rd Women's One-Day International - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 1pm

