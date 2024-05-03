Women's T20 World Cup: Ireland face Scotland with winners qualifying for tournament in Bangladesh this autumn

Ireland and Scotland will meet in a Women's T20 World Cup shootout with the winners to secure a spot in the tournament proper in Bangladesh this autumn and the losers eliminated.

Only the two finalists in the qualifying competition in the United Arab Emirates will advance, with Ireland to play Scotland in the semi-finals on Sunday as Sri Lanka face UAE.

Ireland topped Group B with four wins from four, while Scotland came second in Group A with three wins and a defeat, setting up a meeting in the last four.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ireland ended an impeccable league campaign with a 54-run victory over Netherlands as skipper Laura Delany starred with bat and ball.

The 31-year-old notched an unbeaten 70 from 45 balls in Ireland's 144-4 before taking 3-6 in two overs as her team skittled Netherlands for 90 - Orla Prendergarst also bagging three wickets.

Bryce impresses again as Scotland beat Thailand

Scotland secured a semi-final spot with a six-wicket win over Thailand in their final group game.

Captain Kathryn Bryce struck 63 not out from 58 balls as Scotland overhauled their opponents' 99-5, winning with 13 balls to spare after earlier being reduced to 16-2.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bryce - who scored an unbeaten 57 and took four wickets in the 44-run win over USA earlier this week - hit nine fours against Thailand.

Thailand only managed six boundaries in total during their entire innings, one in which Scotland bowlers Abtaha Maqsood and Hannah Rainey took two wickets each.

Scotland's only defeat in the group stage came against Sri Lanka when they were bowled out for 94.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Netherlands' defeat to Ireland saw them knocked down into third place in Group B, with UAE reaching the semi-finals on net-run rate after a victory over Vanuatu.

Hosts Bangladesh as well as England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies have already qualified for the 10-team Women's T20 World Cup later this year.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.