Women's T20 World Cup: Fixtures and groups as England aim to lift trophy in Bangladesh

England will open their 2024 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup campaign with a rematch of last year’s semi-final against South Africa.

Heather Knight's side suffered a narrow six-run defeat to the eventual runners-up in the 2023 edition and will now face South Africa again after being drawn in the same group for this year's tournament in Bangladesh.

Former champions West Indies hosts Bangladesh and one of the two qualifiers make up the rest of Group B, with reigning champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and the other qualifier making up Group A.

Following their opening match in Dhaka on October 3, England face the host nation at the same venue two days later followed by the West Indies on October 12.

They round off the group stage by playing the qualifier on October 14, with the semi-finals on October 17 and 18, and the final on October 20 in Dhaka.

England are aiming to lift the T20 World Cup for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 2009.

Scotland and Ireland are among the 10 teams fighting to fill the final two spots at the event in the ongoing qualifying competition in Abu Dhabi.

Women's T20 World Cup groups

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2.

Women's T20 World Cup fixtures

October 3: England vs South Africa, Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 (both Dhaka).

October 4: Australia vs Qualifier 1, India vs New Zealand (both Sylhet).

October 5: South Africa vs West Indies, Bangladesh vs England (both Dhaka).

October 6: New Zealand vs Qualifier 1, India vs Pakistan (both Sylhet).

October 7: West Indies vs Qualifier 2 (Dhaka).

October 8: Australia vs Pakistan (Sylhet)

October 9: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Dhaka), India vs Qualifier 1 (Sylhet).

October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2 (Dhaka).

October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 (both Sylhet).

October 12: England v West Indies, Bangladesh v South Africa, (both Dhaka).

October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, India v Australia (both Sylhet).

October 14: England vs Qualifier 2 (Dhaka).

October 17: First semi-final (Sylhet).

October 18: Second semi-final (Dhaka).

October 20: Final (Dhaka).

