Jamie Overton: England sweat on Surrey seamer's fitness for summer Tests after stress fracture diagnosis

England's bowling attack has been dealt another blow after Jamie Overton was diagnosed with a lower-back stress fracture which could rule him out of the upcoming summer Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Overton played his only Test at Headingley in June 2022, taking two wickets against New Zealand and scoring 97 from No 8.

However, a stress fracture ruled him out of the Ashes last summer and, after initial scans on his back were inconclusive, he has been diagnosed with another stress fracture which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the English summer.

"We can confirm that Jamie Overton has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back," a statement from Surrey to Sky Sports News read.

"There is currently no timeline for his return, but he will continue his recovery under the guidance of the Surrey Medical Department."

Surrey added that there is no timeline on his return and his availability for England.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Stuart Broad says James Anderson is 'at peace' with his decision to retire from international cricket

England's fast-bowling depth will be tested this summer following Stuart Broad's retirement after last summer's Ashes, and with James Anderson set to bow out of international cricket after the first West Indies Test at Lord's.

Josh Tongue, who joined Nottinghamshire from Worcestershire in the off-season, is yet to feature in county cricket so far in 2024 and is unlikely to play Test cricket this summer due to a pectoral muscle issue.

Saqib Mahmood, who is returning from multiple stress fractures of his own, came on and off the field several times on the final morning of Lancashire's Championship match against Durham on Monday, while Matthew Potts only bowled three overs in Lancashire's second innings.

England's 2024 home Test matches

West Indies in England

First Test: July 10-14 (Lord's)

Second Test: July 18-22 (Trent Bridge)

Third Test: July 26-30 (Edgbaston)

Sri Lanka in England

First Test: August 21-25 (Old Trafford)

Second Test: August 29 - September 2 (Lord's)

Third Test: September 6-10 (The Oval)

All six Test matches live on Sky Sports

