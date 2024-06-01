T20 World Cup 2024: Will Afghanistan upset West Indies and New Zealand in Group C? How will Uganda fare?

We look at the teams in Group C for the Men's T20 World Cup, which you can watch live and in full on Sky Sports throughout June...

Afghanistan

Best result: Round two (2016, 2021, 2022)

2022 result: Bottom of their second-round group

Coach: Jonathan Trott

Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Big hitter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck four sixes when Afghanistan upset England in the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, while he clubbed two last Sunday to help Kolkata Knight Riders win their first IPL title in a decade. The 22-year-old will look to give his nation fast starts at the top of the order at this World Cup, alongside Ibrahim Zadran.

Image: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a six-hitter for Afghanistan

Wicket-taker

Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner had a lean IPL by his standards with 10 wickets in 12 games for Gujarat Titans but with the pitches in the Caribbean, where Afghanistan will play all of their matches, set to aid the spinners, he should be a huge threat. Even on days when he does not hoover up wickets, he may prove hard for opposition batters to get away, with his career economy rate in T20Is a lick over six runs an over.

Keep an eye on...

The Dwayne Bravo effect. Afghanistan have enlisted the services of Bravo as bowling consultant for the tournament and when it comes to T20 cricket, few know it better. The Trinidadian has taken more wickets in the format than anybody else, racking up over 625 scalps in 573 matches, and was part of the West Indies side that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016. He has more tricks than a magician, and the pearls of wisdom he could impart on Afghanistan's seamers about bowling variations could be invaluable as they look to challenge New Zealand and Bravo's native West Indies in this group.

Prospects

With the greatest respect to Papua New Guinea and Uganda, this pool looks like three into two for the Super 8s places. West Indies and New Zealand are probably favourites to progress but it would be no surprise if Afghanistan dumped one of them out. Plenty of their players have T20 franchise experience, including the veteran Mohammad Nabi and talented Mujeeb Ur Rahman, while they also possess quality in the pace department to support their array of spinners and a number of destructive batters, too.

Image: Will Rashid Khan weave his magic at the T20 World Cup?

New Zealand

Best result: Runners-up (2021)

2022 result: Lost to Pakistan in the semi-finals

Coach: Gary Stead

Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Reserve: Ben Sears.

Big hitter

Finn Allen. The Blacks Caps batter has clubbed 30 sixes in his eight T20 international innings so far in 2024, including a record-equalling 16 during a knock of 137 from 62 balls against Pakistan in Dunedin in January. The fans in attendance for New Zealand's group matches in Guyana and Trinidad should expect the ball to come their way.

Image: Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi (left to right) form a fine spin combination for New Zealand

Wicket-taker

Highlighting the experience of the New Zealand squad, three of their players have snaffled over 100 T20 international wickets: Tim Southee - whose haul of 157 makes him the leading wicket-taker in the format - Ish Sodhi (136) and Mitchell Santner (111). While seamer Southee will spearhead the attack in the World Cup, it may be that spin duo Sodhi and Santner - the latter who averages 17 in the Caribbean with an an economy rate under six - are tougher for opposition batters to combat.

Keep an eye on…

Whether the nearly men can break their World Cup duck. Almost but not quite has been the story for New Zealand in World Cups, with three semi-final appearances and a runner-up finish in the T20 version and seven last-four exits and two finals in the 50-over tournament. This may be the last chance for many of the Black Caps' long-established squad to pick up a trophy, with only four members under the age of 30. Also, New Zealand's kit is a belter. A teal number akin to the strip they donned at the 1999 50-over World Cup.

Prospects

Big-tournament experience courses through the New Zealand squad with Southee, Sodhi, Santner, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult having been around for years. The questions around the Kiwis are whether this group is beyond its peak and if they have the depth of destructive batting that other sides do in a tournament where six-hitting could prove decisive. You never write the Black Caps off but making the Super 8s will be the first goal.

Papua New Guinea

Best result: Round one (2011)

2022 result: Did not qualify

Coach: Tatenda Taibu

Squad: Assadollah Vala (captain), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Big hitter

Tony Ura. one of 10 players in this squad who took part in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, struck nine sixes and 16 fours as Papua New Guinea successfully came through the East-Asia Pacific Qualifier and has made half-centuries in two of his last three T20 internationals. Fans will also be hoping wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga can play some exceedingly good shots…

Wicket-taker

Left-arm seamer Kabua Vagi Morea bagged a hat-trick against Philippines in qualifying en route to eight wickets for the tournament, while right-arm pace bowler Norman Vanua made 10 breakthroughs as his side went unbeaten across their six games. Leg-spinner Charles Amini is the senior slow bowler.

Keep an eye on...

John Kariko. The slow-left armer, who is just 20 years of age, struck 10 times in qualifying and has previous success in the Caribbean from Papua New Guinea's appearance in the 2022 U19 World Cup. He claimed a five-wicket haul against Uganda in that competition and so PNG will be hoping he can repeat the feat when the senior sides collide in Guyana on June 6.

Prospects

You would imagine Papua New Guinea and Uganda (more on them coming up) will battle it out to avoid finishing bottom in this group, although the volatile nature of T20 means a shock result against a big boy should not be ruled out. Captain Assad Vala said, "I am looking forward to this event because I know we are going to do well" when the squad was announced, highlighting the strong preparation his men have been able to enjoy after their build-up to the 2021 event was hampered by Covid-19.

Image: Keep an eye on 20-year-old Papua New Guinea spinner John Kariko

Uganda

Best result: N/A

2022 result: Did not qualify

Coach: Abhay Sharma

Squad: Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Big hitter

Uganda did not produce six-hitting fireworks with the bat as they reached their first World Cup, overcoming Test nation Zimbabwe along the way in the Africa Qualifier, but Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel and Riazat Ali Shah each amassed over 100 runs for the Cricket Cranes, with the latter firing six maximums during the tournament.

Wicket-taker

Slow left-armer Alpesh Ramjani pocketed a leading 55 wickets in T20 internationals in 2023, at an economy rate below five, and was nominated for 2023 ICC Men's T20I cricketer of the year. Ramjani, who then struck 12 times in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, is backed up by fellow left-arm spinner Henry Ssenyondo, the brother of team-mate Ssesazi. Ssenyondo picked up 49 T20I wickets last year.

Keep an eye on…

Frank Nsubuga at the ripe old age of 43. A whopping 27 years after his first ICC event - the 1997 ICC Trophy when he represented East and Central Africa - Nsubuga is involved in another. Age has proven no barrier for the veteran, evidenced by a stunning catch on the run against Kenya in 2022 that did the rounds on social media.

Prospects

Uganda have exceeded expectations by even being here and will enjoy their first World Cup regardless of the results. The Papua New Guinea game will be one they earmark but if spinners Ramjani and Ssenyondo shine and they can get enough runs on the board, they may give the more-established nations something to think about, too. Whatever happens, they will have a cracker of a kit - bright yellow, with a feathered pattern to pay tribute to the country's national bird, the Crane, a creature that also inspires their nickname.

West Indies

Best result: Winners (2012, 2016)

2022 result: Knocked out in first round

Coach: Daren Sammy

Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher

Big hitter

Where do you start?! West Indies are packed full of power with Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Nicholas Pooran. Shai Hope can give it a whack as well. But let's go with Pooran as the batter to watch among some stiff competition. The left-hander cracked 77 sixes in all T20 cricket in 2023 and has nailed exactly the same number so far this year, including 36 for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Image: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran is a six-machine

Wicket-taker

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein could play an instrumental role in restricting batters on some small West Indian grounds - he snared six wickets as his side beat England 3-2 in the Caribbean before Christmas. Alzarri Joseph will lead the seam attack but watch out for his namesake Shamar Joseph, too. The Guyanese pace bowler led West Indies to a famous win over Australia in Test cricket earlier this year with a busted toe and is now in line for a T20I debut.

Keep an eye on...

Andre Russell. Dre-Russ is a true box-office cricketer, a man difficult to take your eyes off. He belts the ball miles, bowls quickly, takes wickets, is excellent in the field and has a colourful mohawk hairstyle. West Indies will hope his blistering batting is on show during the World Cup but it was his bowling that was more valuable for Kolkata as they won this term's IPL, with the Jamaican taking 19 wickets, including three in the final versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Image: Andre Russell will be a key man for co-hosts West Indies

Prospects

West Indies had been in the white-ball doldrums with early exits at the previous two T20 World Cups and not even qualifying for last year's 50-over showpiece in India, but they are resurgent now, winning their last three bilateral T20 series under skipper Rovman Powell after defeating South Africa, India and England.

Powell's men are definitely title contenders. They have six hitters everywhere you look, Hope to hold things together in the middle order, strong seam and spin options, and a coach in Daren Sammy who captained them to T20 World Cup glory 2012 and 2016. A third victory in this tournament is very much achievable if their death bowling functions properly and Barbados will be bouncing if West Indies are in the final on June 29.

