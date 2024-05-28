Michael Vaughan's son Archie signs professional deal at Somerset

Michael Vaughan's 18-year-old son Archie has signed a professional contract with Somerset until the end of the 2026 season.

Archie, whose father captained England to Ashes glory in 2005 and scored 18 hundreds in 82 Test matches, plays as a top-order batter and off-spinner.

The teenager has been part of the academy set-up at Taunton and made his first appearance for the second XI in 2022.

This winter, he featured in the T20 Abu Dhabi Counties Super Cup, scoring 35 runs from 28 balls as Somerset beat Yorkshire to finish third.

Archie told Somerset's website ahead of his contract taking effect on November 1: "It's something that I've worked extremely hard for and it's something that I've strived for since I was a kid.

"To get the opportunity for a club where I've really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour.

"I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing room.

"I want go do my bit in the second team whenever I get the opportunity and be a good team player."

Somerset praise Vaughan's work ethic

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him.

"Since joining the academy he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.

"This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished."

Michael Vaughan spent his entire county career at Yorkshire.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky scored his maiden second XI century for Lancashire against Warwickshire at Edgbaston

Archie is one of a number of sons of former England captains making their way in the game, with Josh de Caires, whose father is Sky Sports pundit Michael Atherton, an off-spinner and batter for Middlesex.

Andrew Flintoff's boys Corey and Rocky have featured for Lancashire's second XI , with 16-year-old Rocky recently hitting a century against Warwickshire.

