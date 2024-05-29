England vs Pakistan: Sophie Ecclestone breaks record for fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets as hosts clinch series win

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone broke the record for the fastest woman to 100 ODI wickets as England clinched a series win over Pakistan in the third ODI in Chelmsford.

Ecclestone reached the milestone in 64 matches to level Australian great Cathryn Fitzpatrick, but beats the record in terms of number of innings bowled (63).

Ecclestone removed Pakistan's Umm-e-Hani (4) and Nashra Sandhu (0) with consecutive deliveries in the 28th over to reach the 100 mark and find herself on a hat-trick - which Diana Baig denied her by blocking out the third delivery.

England clinched an emphatic 178-run victory shortly after, as Ecclestone (3-15) claimed her third, the hosts triumphing 2-0 in the three-match ODI series to go with their 3-0 whitewash win in the preceding T20s.

Heather's Knight side earlier posted 302-5 with the bat, Nat Sciver-Brunt (124no) smashing her ninth ODI ton before Pakistan were dismissed for 124 in reply.

Lauren Bell (2-26) prized out openers Sadaf Shamas (2) and Sidra Ameen (10) as Pakistan slipped to 35-3 inside seven overs, before Muneeba Ali (47) provided some resistance with an enterprising cameo, the left-hander taking a particular liking to off-spinner Charlie Dean.

Muneeba eventually became Sciver-Brunt's second victim with the ball, while Dean responded well to trap Fatima Sana for a duck in the next over, reducing Pakistan to 96-6.

It left Ecclestone with little wiggle room to take the two wickets required for her hundred, with Pakistan captain Nida Dar unable to bat having suffered a hamstring injury in the field… leaving only three batters left to prise out.

But worry not, as the 25-year-old spinner ran through Pakistan's tail, claiming all three wickets to wrap up an emphatic 178-run victory.

Earlier, after Knight opted to bat first after winning the toss, England made a stuttering start, with Tammy Beaumont first bowled by Fatima Sana (1-57) for 11, looking to scoop the seamer.

Maia Bouchier (34 off 33 balls), who had made a bright start, suffered a rather tame end when chipping Diana Baig (1-60) to cover, while Knight (12) fell lbw to Umm-e-Hani (2-47) after a well-taken review, leaving England 70-3.

Sciver-Brunt found a willing partner in Danni Wyatt (44), the pair putting on 79 for the fourth wicket, and though the latter would be dismissed by Nida Dar (1-51) six short of a half-century, Sciver-Brunt went through to hers as she found further support in the form of Amy Jones (27) and Alice Capsey (39no).

Sciver-Brunt and Capsey shared in an unbroken 87-run partnership, although their scoring was slowed at the back-end of the innings - only one boundary struck between overs 41 and 48 - until a blistering Sciver-Brunt-led assault in the final three overs reaped 47 runs to bring up her ton and fire England beyond 300.

Knight 'super proud' of record-breaker Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone on record-breaking 100th wicket:

"To have taken over 100 ODI wickets is pretty special. I'm not that good with stats, but it's amazing to overtake them all and hopefully, I can continue.

"I feel like I play my best when I'm enjoying it and having a laugh with the girls on the field. Hopefully, I can keep enjoying it and stay there."

England captain Heather Knight on Sophie Ecclestone:

"I love captaining her. The control she gives you as a captain and the attacking threat she gives you on both edges is really cool.

"It's mad - she's 25 and she's already got 100 wickets, which is a pretty cool thing to do. I'm super proud of her."

