T20 World Cup: England captain Jos Buttler promises '100 per cent intensity' ahead of Scotland opener

England captain Jos Buttler has promised "100 per cent intensity" in their T20 World Cup as Scotland look to shock their neighbours in white-ball cricket once again.

Scotland beat England in an ODI in Edinburgh in 2018 and are eyeing another scalp as the teams meet in a T20 international for the first time, live on Sky Sports from 3pm on Tuesday (3.30pm first ball).

Buttler's side, defending T20 World Cup champions after triumphing in Australia in 2022, endured a dreadful 50-over World Cup defence in India last year en route to a group-stage exit, losing six of their first seven matches, including the opener against New Zealand.

The captain said ahead of the Scotland fixture in Barbados: "We expect a tough challenge and we're all excited for that. They've come here to try and win games. They want to beat us and we want to beat them, it's pretty straightforward.

"We're fully focused on this game and need to make sure we bring 100 per cent intensity to that first of all. Every game we have to be right on it. All we are focused on is Scotland. That is the biggest and most important thing right now."

'Great opportunity for Scotland'

Scotland's Chris Greaves told Sky Sports News: "It is a typical derby, isn't it?

"Any game, any sport between Scotland and England, there is going to be some hype about it. We have kept quite grounded as a squad regardless of who we have been playing.

"We are pretty switched on and don't want to look too far ahead. Some people would call us [beating England] an upset but we have done it before so we say, 'why not?' It is a great opportunity."

England, who beat Pakistan 2-0 in a rain-affected warm-up series on home soil, have a settled batting line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Buttler, Phil Salt - who spent much of his childhood in Barbados - Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone forming the likely top six.

The main selection issue could come down to either express paceman Mark Wood or left-armer Reece Topley in the seam attack, with Sky Sports' Michael Atherton feeling Wood may get the nod.

He told Sky Sports News: "I imagine England will go with both of their quicks - Wood and Jofra Archer. Against an Association Nation you are probably going to try and hit them with pace - raw pace.

"Maybe then they bring Topley in against Australia [in their second game against Australia on Saturday]. They are going to mix and match, they won't play the same attack throughout."

Archer set to play on island of his birth

Archer's return to fitness - the bowler played in both of the completed matches against Pakistan, his first international fixtures in 14 months after an elbow injury - is a huge boost for England.

The 29-year-old appears certain to play against Scotland on the island of his birth.

Buttler said: "Obviously he's a real cool, calm, collected guy, but I'm sure there's some emotion around that as well. So it's about understanding that he might be feeling those things.

"I'm sure he'll have a lot of close friends and family here watching and I'm sure he'll be desperate to perform well in front of them.

"We know what he's capable of but we just need to allow him to be for a bit and not expect too much."

Archer, fellow Barbados-born seamer Chris Jordan and Salt have local knowledge, while former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard is part of the coaching staff for this tournament.

"He knows everything about the Caribbean and he's got that winner's mindset," Buttler added of Pollard, part of West Indies' T20 World Cup victory in Sri Lanka in 2012.

"I think that's something that we're really tapping into. He's won a lot of competitions around the world, so it's great to have guys like that around the group."

