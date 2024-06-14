 Skip to content

England recall Sophia Dunkley for three-match ODI series against New Zealand, live on Sky Sports

Sophia Dunkley named in England ODI squad to play New Zealand after impressing for South East Stars in domestic cricket; batter part of 14-strong group for games in Durham on June 26, Worcester on June 30 and Bristol on July 3 - watch live on Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 14 June 2024 14:53, UK

Sophia Dunkley, ODI cricket, England Women (Getty Images)
Image: Sophia Dunkley has played 32 one-day internationals for England, hitting one hundred and five fifties

England have recalled batter Sophia Dunkley for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand following strong performances domestically.

Dunkley was initially left out of the ODI and T20I series wins over Pakistan in May in order to rediscover her form in regional cricket after a struggle for runs on the winter tours of India and New Zealand followed a lean Women's Ashes last summer.

She was later drafted into the ODI group to face Pakistan as injury cover but did not play a game.

England ODI squad to face New Zealand

Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

Sophia Dunkley, South East Stars, RHF Trophy
Image: Dunkley has scored regular runs for South East Stars in domestic cricket this season

The 25-year-old is the leading scorer in this term's 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 293 runs in five innings for South East Stars, including a best of 130 from 136 balls.

Dunkley has also notched 194 runs in six knocks for Stars in the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup, scoring half-centuries in two of her last three innings.

Trending

The right-hander is the only addition to the England ODI squad that took on Pakistan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of England's series-clinching victory over Pakistan in the third ODI at Chelmsford.

The New Zealand series begins in Durham on Wednesday June 26, before further games in Worcester (June 30) and Bristol (July 3), with all matches live on Sky Sports.

Also See:

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "We have named the same squad who finished the recent series against Pakistan.

"I felt we played some solid 50-over cricket in that series and have had excellent results over the past 18 months.

"We welcomed Sophia Dunkley back into the squad at the end of the Pakistan series as her performance across the domestic game has been outstanding and she earned the right to be back in this squad through performance."

Kate Cross celebrates England's victory over Pakistan in the first ODI in Derby with head coach Jon Lewis
Image: England play New Zealand in three one-day internationals across June and July, before a five-match T20I series

England vs New Zealand ODI series dates

1st ODI - Wednesday, June 26 (Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street) - 1pm start
2nd ODI - Sunday June 30 (New Road Worcester) - 11am start
3rd ODI - Wednesday July 3 (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - 1pm start

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Stream Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe, the T20 World Cup, US Open and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports