England recall Sophia Dunkley for three-match ODI series against New Zealand, live on Sky Sports

England have recalled batter Sophia Dunkley for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand following strong performances domestically.

Dunkley was initially left out of the ODI and T20I series wins over Pakistan in May in order to rediscover her form in regional cricket after a struggle for runs on the winter tours of India and New Zealand followed a lean Women's Ashes last summer.

She was later drafted into the ODI group to face Pakistan as injury cover but did not play a game.

England ODI squad to face New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

Image: Dunkley has scored regular runs for South East Stars in domestic cricket this season

The 25-year-old is the leading scorer in this term's 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 293 runs in five innings for South East Stars, including a best of 130 from 136 balls.

Dunkley has also notched 194 runs in six knocks for Stars in the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup, scoring half-centuries in two of her last three innings.

The right-hander is the only addition to the England ODI squad that took on Pakistan.

The New Zealand series begins in Durham on Wednesday June 26, before further games in Worcester (June 30) and Bristol (July 3), with all matches live on Sky Sports.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "We have named the same squad who finished the recent series against Pakistan.

"I felt we played some solid 50-over cricket in that series and have had excellent results over the past 18 months.

"We welcomed Sophia Dunkley back into the squad at the end of the Pakistan series as her performance across the domestic game has been outstanding and she earned the right to be back in this squad through performance."

Image: England play New Zealand in three one-day internationals across June and July, before a five-match T20I series

England vs New Zealand ODI series dates

1st ODI - Wednesday, June 26 (Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street) - 1pm start

2nd ODI - Sunday June 30 (New Road Worcester) - 11am start

3rd ODI - Wednesday July 3 (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - 1pm start

