T20 World Cup: India vs Canada abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet outfield

The T20 World Cup game between India and Canada has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at Central Broward Park stadium in Florida.

It means the two teams will share a point each from the Group A fixture which was scheduled to be played on Saturday afternoon.

Having won their previous three games, India progressed automatically to the Super Eight stage as the top team in Group A with seven points from four matches. Canada, already eliminated, finished their campaign with three points.

Pakistan's match against the United States at the same venue was also called off on Friday due to a wet outfield after unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding.

In terms of ramifications for the World Cup, it resulted in Pakistan being eliminated and the United States qualifying for the Super Eight stage. Central Broward Park is also scheduled to host the last Group A match on Sunday, with Pakistan facing bottom side Ireland.

England's match against Namibia in Antigua, due to get under way at 6pm, is also under threat due to inclement weather – with another washout meaning England would be eliminated in similar fashion to Pakistan.

