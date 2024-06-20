India vs England: Jos Buttler's team will tour the subontinent to play five T20s and three ODIs in January and February 2025

England's men's white-ball team will tour India in January and February 2025 to play five T20 internationals and three T20 internationals.

England's tour of India will begin on January 22 with the first T20 international in Chennai and conclude on February 12 with the last ODI in Ahmedabad.

Kolkata (January 25), Rajkot (January 28), Pune (January 31) and Mumbai (February 2) will also host T20s, while the first two ODIs will be held in Nagpur (February 6) and and Cuttack (February 9) respectively.

England's 50-over World Cup title defence in India in 2023 ended miserably with Jos Buttler's team crashing out of the tournament in the first round.

India reached the final but were then beaten by Australia.

India will kick off their international home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai followed by a three-match T20I series from October 6, beginning in Dharamshala.

That will be followed by a three-match Test series against New Zealand from October 16 in Bengaluru, with Pune and Mumbai hosting the second and third Tests respectively.

England's white-ball tour of India 2025