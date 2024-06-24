T20 World Cup: What do Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh need to reach semi-finals from Group 1?

India's win over Australia in St Lucia means three of this year's T20 World Cup semi-finalists are now confirmed.

Group 1 winners India will face Group 2 runners-up England in Guyana (3.30pm Thursday UK and Ireland), with Group 1 table toppers South Africa to play one of Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Trinidad (1.30am, Thursday).

So, what do Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh need to ensure it is they who finish second in Group 1 and progress to the last four?

Image: Afghanistan will qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh on Tuesday

Here are the permutations, with the result of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday (1.30am UK) to determine each side's fate…

Australia and Bangladesh

Australia are second in Group 1, ahead of Afghanistan on net run-rate, so will reach the semi-finals if third-placed Afghanistan lose to fourth-placed Bangladesh in Kingstown.

That is unless Bangladesh triumph by a big enough margin to overhaul Australia's net run-rate, which currently stands at -0.331.

With the Tigers languishing on -2.480, they would - to chuck a scenario out there - need to win by 62 runs if they made 160 batting first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Afghanistan's historic 21-run win over Australia in the Super 8s

Afghanistan

For Afghanistan, the equation is simple. Beat Bangladesh or have a rained-off game and they will qualify having accrued more points than Australia. Lose and they will be out.

What's next?

Afghanistan play Bangladesh in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday (1.30am UK and Ireland), before the semi-finals take place on Thursday. The first game (South Africa vs TBC) is in Trinidad from 1.30am, with the second (India vs England) in Guyana from 3.30pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.