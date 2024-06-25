T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays down injury controversy ahead of semi-final

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has made light of his controversial injury delay as his side prepare for a historic appearance in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Gulbadin was at the centre of a strange moment during his side's Super 8s game against Bangladesh, dropping dramatically to the ground and clutching his leg despite standing still at slip.

Moments earlier, with Afghanistan narrowly ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method and with rain beginning to fall, head coach Jonathan Trott could be seen gesturing animatedly from the dugout encouraging his team to slow the game down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the T20 World Cup Group 1 match as Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh to reach their first-ever semi-final where they'll play South Africa.

Afghanistan eventually bowled out Bangladesh to win the game, edging out Australia, with a mysteriously fit-again Gulbadin bowling two overs and taking an enthusiastic part in his team's celebrations as they made the final four at a global event for the first time.

Former New Zealand international Simon Doull had branded the incident "unacceptable" while commentating, while fellow pundit Ian Smith joked: "I've a dodgy knee for the last six months. I am going to see Gulbadin Naib's doctor straight after the game."

The reactions continued to flow in, with former England captain Michael Vaughan posting on X: "Great to see Gulbadin become the first cricketer in the history of the game to get a wicket 25 mins after being shot".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Australia spinner Adam Zampa posted a video of Gulbadin's tumble on Instagram with the caption "the old rainstring".

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan suggested in post-match interviews that his team-mate had suffered an attack of cramp, but there was a mischievous tone to their subsequent social media posts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss why the two T20 World Cup semi-finals will be played to different playing regulations because of the schedule of the tournament.

Gulbadin - who is expected to be fit for the semi-final - posted a picture of himself smiling broadly with physio Prasanth Panchada on Instagram, writing: "Wonders can happen".

He also commented on a video posted by pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, which saw footage of Gulbadin running crudely cut into a movie clip, writing: "Hey mate I am not felling well (sic)...Hamstring problem."

Live ICC Men's T20 World Cup Thursday 27th June 1:00am

What's next?

Afghanistan face South Africa in the first semi-final in Trinidad (live on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, first ball at 1.30am), with the Proteas having topped Group 2 of the Super 8s ahead of England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss whether England have finally settled on their strongest line-up in time for their semi-final against India.

India took top spot in Group 1 and in doing so set up a Thursday date with England in Guyana (live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3pm, first ball at 3.30pm).

There is no reserve day available for the second semi-final between England and India - although an extra 250 minutes is available on the scheduled day - so if the game cannot be completed due to weather India will advance by virtue of topping their Super 8s pool.

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports. Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW.