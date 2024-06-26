 Skip to content

England's Ollie Robinson concedes County Championship record 43 runs in over for Sussex vs Leicestershire

Ollie Robinson hit for six fours and two sixes in record 43-run over in County Championship; three of boundaries Sussex seamer shipped against Leicestershire came off no-balls; England team-mate Shoaib Bashir had conceded 38 runs in an over while playing for Worcestershire on Monday

Wednesday 26 June 2024 13:51, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Ollie Robinson conceded a County Championship-record 43 runs in an over as Sussex played Leicestershire at Hove as Louis Kimber went berserk!

England bowler Ollie Robinson conceded a County Championship-record 43 runs in an over while playing for Sussex against Leicestershire at Hove.

Robinson was taken for six fours and two sixes by Louis Kimber, with three boundaries coming off no-balls, in an eye-wateringly expensive nine-ball over in which he also shipped a single.

Earlier in the week, England spinner Shoaib Bashir - who is currently on loan at Worcestershire from Somerset - conceded 38 runs in an over against Surrey, including five Dan Lawrence sixes.

Louis Kimber vs Ollie Robinson - 43 runs in an over
Image: There was only one winner of this battle in Hove!

At that point, Bashir's over was the joint-most expensive in Championship history, equalling the 38 runs Alex Tudor was taken for when Surrey played Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford, of which a young Andrew Flintoff struck 34.

But Robinson now has the unwanted record outright after being taken apart by Leicestershire batter Kimber, who clinched a 62-ball century during the carnage having begun the over 72 not out from 56 deliveries.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Shoaib Bashir shipped 38 runs in an over on Monday as he was taken apart by Surrey's Dan Lawrence while playing for Worcestershire

Robinson and Bashir could conceivably be in England's XI for the first Test against West Indies at Lord's from July 10, live on Sky Sports, so the touring batters may be licking their lips!

Also See:

How the record-breaking over panned out…

  • Ball 1 - Kimber pulls a six over deep backward square leg
  • Ball 2 - Kimber clubs a four in a similar spot off a no-ball
  • Ball 3 - A Robinson bouncer is cracked to deep third for four
  • Ball 4 - Kimber nails Robinson for six over backward square
  • Ball 5 - Another four for Kimber, through square leg
  • Ball 6 - Kimber clinches century with off-side four, off no-ball
  • Ball 7 - Kimber drills four through mid-on
  • Ball 8 - Another no-ball by Robinson is cover-driven for four
  • Ball 9 - A pulled single for Kimber
Ollie Robinson, Sussex (Getty Images)
Image: Robinson could play a key role in the England Test side this summer

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Stream the Spanish GP, the T20 World Cup and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports