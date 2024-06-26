England's Ollie Robinson concedes County Championship record 43 runs in over for Sussex vs Leicestershire

Ollie Robinson hit for six fours and two sixes in record 43-run over in County Championship; three of boundaries Sussex seamer shipped against Leicestershire came off no-balls; England team-mate Shoaib Bashir had conceded 38 runs in an over while playing for Worcestershire on Monday
Wednesday 26 June 2024 13:51, UK
England bowler Ollie Robinson conceded a County Championship-record 43 runs in an over while playing for Sussex against Leicestershire at Hove.
Robinson was taken for six fours and two sixes by Louis Kimber, with three boundaries coming off no-balls, in an eye-wateringly expensive nine-ball over in which he also shipped a single.
Earlier in the week, England spinner Shoaib Bashir - who is currently on loan at Worcestershire from Somerset - conceded 38 runs in an over against Surrey, including five Dan Lawrence sixes.
At that point, Bashir's over was the joint-most expensive in Championship history, equalling the 38 runs Alex Tudor was taken for when Surrey played Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford, of which a young Andrew Flintoff struck 34.
But Robinson now has the unwanted record outright after being taken apart by Leicestershire batter Kimber, who clinched a 62-ball century during the carnage having begun the over 72 not out from 56 deliveries.
Robinson and Bashir could conceivably be in England's XI for the first Test against West Indies at Lord's from July 10, live on Sky Sports, so the touring batters may be licking their lips!
