England's Ollie Robinson concedes County Championship record 43 runs in over for Sussex vs Leicestershire

England bowler Ollie Robinson conceded a County Championship-record 43 runs in an over while playing for Sussex against Leicestershire at Hove.

Robinson was taken for six fours and two sixes by Louis Kimber, with three boundaries coming off no-balls, in an eye-wateringly expensive nine-ball over in which he also shipped a single.

Earlier in the week, England spinner Shoaib Bashir - who is currently on loan at Worcestershire from Somerset - conceded 38 runs in an over against Surrey, including five Dan Lawrence sixes.

At that point, Bashir's over was the joint-most expensive in Championship history, equalling the 38 runs Alex Tudor was taken for when Surrey played Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford, of which a young Andrew Flintoff struck 34.

But Robinson now has the unwanted record outright after being taken apart by Leicestershire batter Kimber, who clinched a 62-ball century during the carnage having begun the over 72 not out from 56 deliveries.

Robinson and Bashir could conceivably be in England's XI for the first Test against West Indies at Lord's from July 10, live on Sky Sports, so the touring batters may be licking their lips!

How the record-breaking over panned out…

Ball 1 - Kimber pulls a six over deep backward square leg

- Kimber pulls a over deep backward square leg Ball 2 - Kimber clubs a four in a similar spot off a no-ball

- Kimber clubs a in a similar spot off a Ball 3 - A Robinson bouncer is cracked to deep third for four

- A Robinson bouncer is cracked to deep third for Ball 4 - Kimber nails Robinson for six over backward square

- Kimber nails Robinson for over backward square Ball 5 - Another four for Kimber, through square leg

- Another for Kimber, through square leg Ball 6 - Kimber clinches century with off-side four , off no-ball

- Kimber clinches century with off-side , off Ball 7 - Kimber drills four through mid-on

- Kimber drills through mid-on Ball 8 - Another no-ball by Robinson is cover-driven for four

- Another by Robinson is cover-driven for Ball 9 - A pulled single for Kimber

