Archie Vaughan: Michael Vaughan's son earns first England U19s call-up for Sri Lanka two-Test series

Archie Vaughan has been named in the England U19 squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, who plays county cricket for Somerset, impressed last month in action for the Young Lions Invitational XI against the U19s.

On that occasion, the 18-year-old batter was on the opposite team to Rocky Flintoff, son of his father's former England team-mate Andrew Flintoff, and cracked 85 from 83 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's 16-year-old son Rocky reached his maiden second XI century for Lancashire against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. (Credit: Lancashire Cricket)

However, Flintoff's 106 helped England to a two-wicket win in the 50-over contest after the Young Lions were dismissed for 288.

Vaughan and Flintoff, who recently signed contracts with Somerset and Lancashire respectively, are among 14 players vying to be involved in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Wormsley next week.

Also included in the squad are Farhan Ahmed, the brother of current England spinner Rehan Ahmed, and former England international Joe Denly's nephew Jaydn Denly.

The side is captained for the first time by Warwickshire's Hamza Shaikh, who has skippered his county's Second XI and is a part of the FCC Select XI which plays the West Indies in a three-day warm-up match at Beckenham ahead of their Test series against England's senior men's team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree in Freddie Flintoff's household, with son Rocky smashing bowlers for a series of sixes in a match for Lancashire second XI! (Credit: Lancashire Cricket)

England U19 squad to face Sri Lanka

Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire, captain) Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Charlie Barnard (Lancashire), Jack Carney (unattached), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Kesh Fonseka (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Alex Green (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire), Harry Moore (Derbyshire), Noah Thain (Essex), Archie Vaughan (Somerset).

England vs Sri Lanka Test series fixtures

July 8-11: First Test, Wormsley.

July 16-19: Second Test, Cheltenham.

Watch the first Test between England and West Indies, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Wednesday July 10 (11am first ball). The series then continues at Trent Bridge (July 18-22) before the final game at Edgbaston (July 26-30)

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.