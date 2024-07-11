England close in on victory over West Indies after Jamie Smith's debut fifty and Ben Stokes' milestone wicket

Jamie Smith struck a half-century in his first Test before Ben Stokes took his 200th wicket and James Anderson his 703rd as England closed in on a resounding victory over West Indies in the series opener at Lord's.

Smith's 70 from 119 balls, in which he pulled a six out of the ground, followed Surrey team-mate and fellow debutant Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul on day one as West Indies were skittled for 121.

Smith was one of five players to pass fifty in England's 371 all out in reply, with Joe Root (68) and Harry Brook (50) also backing up opening-day half-centuries for Zak Crawley (76) and Ollie Pope (57).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best of Jamie Smith's debut half-century

England's lead was 250 when Smith was last man out, and West Indies crumpled to 79-6 in the final session to trail by 171 at stumps.

With the tourists reeling at 38-4 when Atkinson bowled Kavem Hodge (4), there was a realistic chance of a two-day finish, and England were sensing that again when Anderson (2-11) made it 55-5 by nicking off Alick Athanaze (22) for his 703rd wicket, in what is his 188th and final Test match after 21 years of service.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Anderson dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite and Alick Athanze to move on to 703 Test wickets

Jason Holder (20 off 59) and Joshua Da Silva (8no off 16) - both of whom were out to Atkinson for ducks in the first innings - battled to take the game into at least a third day, although England appear nailed on for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of next week's second Test at Trent Bridge.

The final moment of the day was Holder fencing Atkinson (2-27) to Pope at short leg - Stokes rewarded for adopting a short-ball ploy on the day he became only the third player, after Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis, to complete the double of 200 Test wickets and 6,000 runs as he struck twice during a lung-busting 10-over spell.

Anderson, meanwhile, also removed Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (4) for the eighth - and last - time in the format while passing the milestone of 40,000 balls bowled in Tests.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes took his 200th Test wicket as England ripped though West Indies on Thursday

Future star Smith vindicates selection

As England bid farewell to Anderson, the focus is on preparing a side for the away Ashes in 2025/26 - Atkinson was picked with that series in mind and so was Smith, preferred to Surrey colleague Ben Foakes as wicketkeeper-batter owing to his demonstrative batting.

That was evident when he heaved Jayden Seales (4-77) for a monster maximum over deep midwicket, a few overs after clubbing Shamar Joseph into the seats over square leg.

Smith batted at a fine tempo throughout, striking eight fours in addition to those sixes and got off the mark with a boundary when he hauled a Gudakesh Motie drag-down through midwicket, but he was by no means ultra-aggressive.

The 23-year-old played a few loose swishes, understandable on debut, but was largely composed, while he looked to accelerate once the dismissal of Chris Woakes (23), with whom he added 52 from 94 balls for the seventh wicket, left him with the tail.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gudakesh Motie produced two superb deliveries to bowl Stokes and Joe Root at Lord's

Smith's eye-catching debut was one of many highlights on a sun-kissed Lord's day, which included West Indies spinner Motie bowling Root and Stokes (4) with gorgeous deliveries - Stokes seeing his middle stump uprooted as a ball turned sharply out of the rough.

Mikyle Louis also ran out Shoaib Bashir (0) with a brilliant direct hit for the penultimate wicket before Smith heaved Seales to deep backward square, meaning Anderson did not get to face a ball in what is likely to be his final Test innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikyle Louis produced a sensational piece of fielding from distance as he ran out Shoaib Bashir

The 41-year-old then hardly shipped a run in West Indies' second innings as he bowled accurately, economically and skilfully and was rewarded when he bowled Brathwaite with a delicious nip-backer before Athanaze edged low to Smith behind the stumps.

Stokes (2-25), meanwhile, pinned Kirk McKenzie (0) lbw and nicked off Louis (14), while he was a whisker away from running out Holder late on after a stunning pick up and off-balance throw.

England build big lead in series opener

England had begun day two on 189-3 with a lead of 68 and swelled that advantage to 123 before Brook was caught hooking a short ball from Alzarri Joseph, a few overs after pounding the seamer's namesake Shamar Joseph into the stands over square leg.

The wicket, which ended a stand of 91 with fellow Yorkshireman Root, led to debate about Brook's approach against the short ball, with his Test average against bouncers a lowly 28.20 compared to his overall batting average just shy of 50.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Brook smoked one short ball for six but then fell taking on another

Stokes' recent form may also be a concern with the skipper dismissed for single figures in each of his last five Test knocks and not making a half-century since the series opener against India in Hyderabad back in January.

However, the all-rounder often saves his best for the most crucial moments and the delivery he fell to at Lord's on Thursday was an absolute beauty.

Plus, Stokes duly stepped up with the ball in the evening, pushing his side closer to a comprehensive win and a fitting farewell for Anderson.

Watch day three of the first Test between England and West Indies, from Lord's live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Friday.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.