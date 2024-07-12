Issy Wong bowls three batters for ducks to serve England selectors a reminder of her talents

Issy Wong took wickets with her first two deliveries in dismissing all of Central Sparks' top-three batters for ducks as Western Storm secured a massive 182-run win in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Wong, capped 14 times by England across all formats, hasn't played for her country since September last year due to struggling with run-up issues.

In that last international appearance, a T20I against Sri Lanka, Wong's two overs featured three no-balls, two wides and four boundaries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Women's head coach Jon Lewis discusses Issy Wong's bright future and how his coaching staff are trying to help the bowling starlet become more consistent

Wong burst onto the scene in the summer of 2022, making her England debuts across all three formats, while she took a hat-trick in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League in 2023 when bowling for Mumbai Indians.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out Wong’s incredible hat-trick against UP Warriorz for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Women's Premier League

Given her struggles since, the 22-year-old fast bowler served a reminder of her considerable talents as she bowled Eve Jones first ball with a yorker, immediately added Abigail Freeborn caught behind to find herself on a hat-trick and then added Chloe Brewer for a duck, out lbw in her second over.

Wong (3-20) - on loan at Storm from Sparks - might well have had herself a hat-trick had there been a third slip in place for her first delivery to Davina Perrin, only for a thick edge to fly through the vacated region.

Perrin ended up top scoring for Sparks with 42, but was one of only three batters to reach double figures as, chasing 285 to win, they were bowled out for a paltry total of 102 in 25 overs - off-spinner Chloe Skelton (3-8) also taking three wickets and Alex Griffiths 2-23.

Storm coach Trevor Griffin said after the win: "A total of 280 was a fantastic score and allowed our bowlers to go out and really attack their batters and Issy did that brilliantly.

"Issy has been fantastic for us, she has bowled well and worked hard and come in with a smile on her face and I thought she bowled with serious pace today."

Earlier, Australia's Amanda-Jade Wellington smashed 83 off 53 balls, while Storm captain Sophie Luff contributed 60 as they amassed 284 when asked to bat first.

Regardless of the result, both teams occupy the bottom two spots in the RHF Trophy, with Storm third win in 10 separating them a touch from Sparks at the foot of the table.

Watch the fourth T20 international between England and New Zealand at The Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.15pm on Saturday (first ball 6.30pm). Stream the series contract-free with NOW.