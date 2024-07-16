Mark Wood: England bring in fast bowler as only change for second West Indies Test at Trent Bridge

Mark Wood has returned to the England lineup to face the West Indies at Trent Bridge in their second Test, live on Sky Sports, replacing the retired James Anderson.

Durham fast bowler Wood was absent from England's victory last week at Lord's in the first Test. He was not available having only just returned to the country after the completion of England's T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean, in which he claimed three wickets in five appearances.

Wood, who has 108 wickets in 34 Tests, last played for England during their tour of India earlier this year.

The 34-year-old will team up with fellow fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson, who picked up 12 wickets on his debut.

The start of the second Test on Thursday will be the first time England have played a home Test without either Anderson or Stuart Broad in their XI since 2012, and only the second time anywhere since 2007.

Anderson spent Tuesday at Trent Bridge in his new role as England's bowling coach, following his farewell appearance at Lord's.

Wood's inclusion means that Matthew Potts and Dillon Pennington will have to wait for their opportunities.

England team to face West Indies

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley, 2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett, 3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope, 4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root, 5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook, 6.⁠ ⁠Ben Stokes, 7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith, 8.⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes, 9.⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson, 10.⁠ ⁠Mark Wood, 11.⁠ ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

England's Test series vs West Indies

1st Test - Lord's: England won by an innings and 114 runs

2nd Test: July 18-22, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: July 26-30, Edgbaston, Birmingham

