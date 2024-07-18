Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky, 16, scores century for England Under-19s in second Test against Sri Lanka

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, scored a century for England Under-19s in the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Rocky began the third day of the four-day match on 82 and went on to reach three figures from 176 balls before being dismissed for 106 from 181 deliveries.

The teenager hit nine fours and two sixes in England's total of 477 all out, in which captain Hamza Shaikh top-scored with 107 and Jaydn Denly, the nephew of former England batter Joe Denly, made 91.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan's son Archie was out for six.

Rocky has risen to prominence this summer with a maiden second XI century for Lancashire against Warwickshire's second string followed by a hundred for England Under-19s in a one-day warm-up game against a Young Lions Invitational XI.

He has also signed his first professional contract with Lancashire.

Andrew Flintoff, nicknamed Freddie, played 79 Test matches 141 one-day internationals and seven T20 internationals for England between 1998 and 2009, helping his side to home Ashes victories over Australia in 2005 and 2009.

He moved into TV presenting after retiring as a player but, after a serious car crash while filming an episode of Top Gear, he returned to cricket.

Flintoff has worked as part of England's backroom staff in the white-ball formats, including at the recent T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, and he will be the head coach of Northern Superchargers men in The Hundred this summer.

Superchargers' squad includes England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who will be available for four matches during the tournament, with Harry Brook to captain the Headingley-based team.

