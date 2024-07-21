England player ratings: Harry Brook and Shoaib Bashir star in comprehensive win against the West Indies

Take a look at how we rated England's players out of 10 following the 241-run victory over the West Indies at Trent Bridge in the second Test of the summer...

Zak Crawley - 3 (out of 10)

The right-hander had an underwhelming outing at Trent Bridge making scores of 0 and three in the first and second innings respectively, which contrasted with his 76 at Lord’s.

Crawley was dismissed for a duck after being tempted into a drive by West Indies Alzarri Joseph and edged to slip fielder Alick Athanaze off the third ball of day one. Albeit his second dismissal was also in single figures, it was not so much his fault. The 26-year-old was dismissed backing up when Jayden Seales deflected a shot from Ben Duckett onto the stumps.

Ben Duckett - 8

Enterprising knocks of 71 and 76 from the left-handed opener helped England post a commanding total of 416 and 425 in the second Test.

Duckett showed his class with the bat, hitting a total of 25 boundaries across both innings to spearhead England’s recovery after the early loss of his fellow opener, Crawley.

During the first innings in particular Duckett looked on course to break Gilbert Jessop's 122-year-old record for England's fastest Test century but edged to Jason Holder off Shamar Joseph’s bowling. He surpassed 50 for the second time but it was much slower (55 balls) compared to the first innings.

Ollie Pope - 8

The right-hander struck a brilliant 121 on day one which put England in a dominant position at the start of the second Test and was also awarded player of the match for his efforts. It was his sixth Test century and a welcome revival after his memorable 196 in Hyderabad earlier this year.

The 26-year-old also reached a half-century in the second innings sharing a century stand with Ben Duckett.

Joe Root - 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root hit his 32nd Test century for England and celebrated with a ramp shot

Root scored the highest of all his team-mates in the second innings with a scintillating 122 to put England in a commanding position against the West Indies on day four with an 189-run stand with Brook.

The 33-year-old now sits eighth on the all-time Test run-scorers list and has 32 Test centuries to his name. Sky Sports’ Michael Atherton also praised Root’s adoption of Bazball calling it “admirable”.

"It feels a slightly more mature Bazball, you can gauge how that is by the way Joe Root is playing,” Atherton said.

“He tried to buy into the whole Bazball thing by expanding his game, which is a very admirable thing to do, he's put his ego to one side and is following what the captain wants.”

Harry Brook - 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Harry Brook's first Test century on home soil, and his fifth overall, as he scored 120 against West Indies at Trent Bridge

If Root is the master, then Brook is the apprentice, as former Australian international Mel Jones pointed out on commentary. The 25-year-old seems a more natural Baz-baller and he showcased those skills at Trent Bridge by bringing up his first home Test century, and his fifth overall.

His previous four tons had come in either Pakistan or New Zealand and his score of 109 further cemented his batting prowess.

Ben Stokes - 7

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes spots his stunt double in the Trent Bridge crowd against the West Indies

England’s skipper made scores of 36 and 8 in the second Test while also taking the key wicket of Alick Athanaze (82) to burst open a 175-run partnership with Kavem Hodge (120).

The 33-year-old hasn’t made an impact with the bat but his all-rounding abilities and excellent captaincy, particularly over youngster Shoaib Bashir, make his contributions invaluable.

Jamie Smith - 7

Smith provided lower-order impetus in the first innings notching a score of 36 but fell for just six in the second.

However, the 24-year-old has been taking sharp catches behind the stumps, five at Trent Bridge, and considering he made his England debut at Lord’s in the first Test, he has continued to impress the selectors.

Chris Woakes - 8

The seamer has improved as the series has gone on and finished with a well-earned six-wicket haul at Nottingham.

The 35-year-old also made valuable contributions with the bat hitting 37 in the first inning and sharing a 30-run stand with Root in the second.

Gus Atkinson - 8

The Surrey seamer starred on what was a memorable debut at Lord’s finishing with seven scalps to his name. The flat pitch at Trent Bridge meant Atkinson had to work harder for his wickets and finished with four wickets.

The 26-year-old continues to show great promise, particularly when he removed West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (48) too shy of a half-century in the first innings and struck twice in three balls in the second. At present, it is difficult to judge his adjustment to Test cricket but like many of England’s debutants, he too shows great promise.

Shoaib Bashir - 9

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shoaib Bashir's brilliant second innings five-for at Trent Bridge sealed a series victory for England

England’s off-spinner has been a delight to watch in action and has been reaping the rewards of his hard work. Bashir finished with a well-deserved five-wicket haul that led England to a comprehensive victory over the West Indies in the second Test, and secured them the series win.

He became the first spinner since 2006 to take five wickets in a Test at Trent Bridge since Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan.

Mark Wood - 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood dismissed West Indies' Kevin Sinclair with a brutish short ball on the fourth day of the second Test

England’s quick picked up one wicket apiece across both innings and should have had more had there not been dropped catches.

He bowled the fastest over by an Englishman since records began on day two of the second Test at Trent Bridge. He also put an end to a threatening late cameo from Shamar Joseph and Joshua Da Silva during the first innings and is a vital cog in England’s bowling attack with his searing pace offering not only a point of difference, but also fear.

