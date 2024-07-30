Matthew Mott: England's white-ball head coach steps down from role after two years

Matthew Mott has stepped down from his role as England's white-ball head coach with immediate effect.

Mott met with Rob Key, the ECB's managing director of England men's cricket last week, and will leave the position after two years in office.

Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will take charge on an interim basis for the rest of the home summer as England prepare for a multi-format white-ball series against Australia which starts on September 11.

The ECB confirmed the change after England failed to defend their T20 World Cup title under Mott last month, scraping out of the group stage before suffering a heavy semi-final defeat to eventual champions India.

That tournament followed England's disappointing 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, where they failed to progress from the group stage as defending champions, crashing out of the 50-over tournament in India and losing their crown to Australia.

Captain Jos Buttler, whose position also came under scrutiny after the two hugely disappointing World Cup title defences in the space of eight months, will continue leading the side.

Mott took over England's white-ball side in 2022, when Chris Silverwood was sacked from his role as Test and white-ball head coach after a disastrous Ashes tour that winter.

The 50-year-old Australian guided England to the T20 World Cup title in 2022 in Australia where they became double world champions before subsequently losing both titles.

Key said: "On behalf of everyone connected to England cricket and me personally, I would like to thank Mathew for all he has done for the team since his appointment. He can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a men's World Cup with England.

"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead.

"This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.



"Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability.

"The search for a full-time replacement will now begin. It is essential that we go through the right process to ensure we get the best person for the job."

Image: Captain Jos Buttler celebrates with the trophy after England won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Mott said: "I am immensely proud to have coached the England men's team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.

"I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories.

"Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world."

Trescothick is looking forward to working alongside Buttler as England prepare for the Champions Trophy campaign which will take place in Pakistan in 2025.

"England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available," the former England opener said.

"It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Matthew and the rest of the set-up. I'm excited about the challenge and shaping how we want to play."

