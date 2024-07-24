England's Harry Brook plays down talk of becoming white-ball captain, focused on Test cricket

Harry Brook has played down talk of him becoming England's next white-ball captain, saying his priority is Test cricket for now.

The futures of skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott are up in the air after England's failure to successfully defend their 50-over and T20 World Cup titles.

Yorkshire batter Brook is a possible candidate to replace Buttler but that is complicated by the fact the packed international calendar would make it difficult for him to be a white-ball regular if he remained a key part of the Test side.

Image: Jos Buttler's future as England white-ball captain is up in the air

The 25-year-old will captain Northern Superchargers in The Hundred this season and replied "I don't know" when asked if skippering England was an aim.

He said: "This is my first captaincy role, so we'll see how that goes and then maybe I'll have a ­different answer for you in a couple of months.

"I don't see anything ­happening any time soon. I'll just stay in the moment and focus on Test cricket.

"I think I'll be a fairly chilled captain. We've said all training will be optional. There'll be nothing put on you as a player. Just be chilled, relaxed, go out there and express yourself and play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Brook's first Test century on home soil, and his fifth overall, as he scored 109 against West Indies at Trent Bridge

'I want to play every Test match for England'

Brook scored his fifth Test hundred and first in England when he made 109 against West Indies at Trent Bridge last week, with his average in the format of 62.54 after 14 matches and his strike-rate a lofty 90.70.

"I want to play every Test match I can for England," added Brook, who will be available for Superchargers following the conclusion of the third Test against West Indies, which starts at Edgbaston on Friday.

"Test cricket and playing for England is my priority. I don't want to think too far ahead, The Ashes [in 2025/26] is a long way away and we have a lot of Test cricket before then.

"My main focus is to stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself."

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 18 - Northern Superchargers' first game is against Trent Rockets on Friday (6.35pm first ball).

Catch the third and final Test between England and West Indies, at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Friday (11am first ball).