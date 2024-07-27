England vs West Indies: Jamie Smith earns hosts big lead before late wickets strengthen push for series sweep

England are in a commanding position as they eye a series sweep of the West Indies at Edgbaston, closing day two of the third Test 61 runs ahead, with the tourists 33-2 in their second innings.

In reply to the West Indies' first-innings 282, Jamie Smith led the way in England's total of 376 before falling five agonising runs short of a maiden Test hundred.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Smith fell five short of a maiden Test century when bowled by Shamar Joseph on day two of the third Test

The home side had initially appeared in all sorts of trouble at 54-5 after Ollie Pope (10) and Harry Brook (2) both fell cheaply on the second morning.

But Joe Root (87) and skipper Ben Stokes (54) first recovered the innings with a century stand through to lunch, before Smith hammered 95 off 109 balls and Chris Woakes added a 62-run flourish to secure a 94-run lead.

Score summary - England vs West Indies, third Test West Indies 282 all out in 75.1 overs: Gus Atkinson (4-67), Chris Woakes (3-69), Mark Wood (2-52); Kraigg Brathwaite (61), Jason Holder (59), Joshua Da Silva (49) England 376 all out in 75.4 overs: Jamie Smith (96), Joe Root (87), Chris Woakes (62), Ben Stokes (54); Alzarri Joseph (4-122), Jayden Seales (3-79) West Indies 33-2 in 14 overs: Chris Woakes (1-8), Gus Atkinson (1-16); Mikyle Louis (18no)

England

West Indies Sunday 28th July 10:15am

England's dominance was only strengthened further with two quick wickets in the closing hour's play as Woakes (1-8) accounted for West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (0) in the very first over, while Kirk McKenzie (8) then fell to Gus Atkinson (1-16) to wrap a miserable series in which he has averaged 5.5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes claimed a wicket in the first over of the West Indies' second innings, bowling Kraigg Brathwaite with a beauty

Root survives early scare to reach 12,000 Test runs

Earlier, Root passed 12,000 Test runs on his way to a 63rd Test fifty, leapfrogging West Indies legend Brian Lara into seventh among the all-time leading run-scorers in the format.

Yet he should have been gone in the second over of the day, for just three, with replays showing he would have been given out had the tourists reviewed an lbw appeal from Jayden Seales.

Shamar Joseph (2-63) removed Pope seven balls later, chopping onto his stumps, and Seales (3-79) instead earned reward for a probing opening spell by picking up Brook caught behind in his next over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Indies took two early wickets on day two of the third Test against England at Edgbaston

But despite the early breakthroughs, to go with the three prized out the previous evening, run-scoring still came far too easy for England, with Root in particular quickly into his stride to make the most of his earlier reprieve, racing to a 68-ball fifty.

Stokes was soon stepping on the accelerator too, slog-sweeping Gudakesh Motie into the Hollies Stand for six as the partnership ticked past the 100 mark on the stroke of lunch.

It's why the England captain cut a particularly frustrated figure when giving his wicket away - caught on the hook at square leg - in the third over back after the interval, having just notched his half century. Alzarri Joseph (4-122), claiming his 100th Test wicket, was more than happy to accept the gift.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alzarri Joseph gets his 100th Test wicket as Ben Stokes is caught shortly after reaching a half-century at Edgbaston

Smith and Woakes press home England's dominance

Smith ensured England didn't cede the momentum, with the attacking keeper-batsman boshing Alzarri into the stands for six off just his 11th ball to signal his intent.

He and Root added a further 62 for the seventh wicket, until Motie (1-61) got one to keep low and skid through to finally see the back of Root lbw.

Smith too fell foul to a grubber from Shamar that knocked back his off stump, but not before he and Woakes put on a scintillating century partnership either side of a rain-extended tea break that secured England a sizeable lead against an increasingly weary looking West Indies outfit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton falls asleep on camera during England's third Test with West Indies and jokes it was because of Stuart Broad's commentary!

Woakes brought up a 65-ball fifty, while Atkinson (21) twice sent Alzarri into the stands before perishing when attempting the hat-trick, ending the innings.

Woakes swiftly set about his work with ball in hand, bowling Brathwaite for a duck with a devastating delivery that angled in and straightened enough to beat the edge and flatten off stump.

Atkinson then almost had a wicket first ball with a big lbw shout against Mikyle Louis (18no), and the opener continued to live a charmed life through to the close - he nearly chopped on to Woakes, was dropped on nine by Stokes at mid-off and survived on 'umpire's call' to a toe-crushing Mark Wood yorker that was sent to DRS.

England were at least rewarded with a second wicket as McKenzie nicked off to Atkinson, with the West Indies otherwise nervously nudging their way to 33-2 by stumps.

Smith 'gutted' to miss out on maiden hundred

England's Jamie Smith, speaking to Sky Sports after his 95 off 109 balls:

"Always gutted when you're five runs away [from a hundred] but I'm pretty proud of the way I've played there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Smith reflects on his 95 for England on day two of the third Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston

"I've been out in the nineties before and it'll happen again. I'll be taking it on next time as well.

"We built some nice partnerships and to be 54-5 and end up with a healthy lead, we're happy with that

"Today, from when I went out there, I was going to be ultra aggressive. I felt like I missed out at Trent Bridge.

"The environment helps that... even though we lost a few wickets, everyone was upbeat and positive and you're always looking to go out there and put on a show."

Edgbaston turns 'Blue for Bob' to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Edgbaston turned 'Blue for Bob' on day two of the third Test in support of the Bob Willis Fund, set up in the former England fast bowler's name after he died from prostate cancer in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Anderson and Stuart Broad pay tribute to Bob Willis on Blue for Bob day at Edgbaston in aid of the Bob Willis Fund

Prostate cancer is the leading male cancer in the UK, with one in eight men set to be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime and those figures shortening to one in four for Black males.

To donate £20 to the Bob Willis Fund, text TWENTY to 70843.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's why - on the second day of the third Test against West Indies - Edgbaston turns Blue for Bob, raising funds for the Bob Willis Fund

Watch day three of the third Test between England and West Indies, from Edgbaston in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Sunday (first ball to be bowled at 11am).

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.