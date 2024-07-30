Bazball refinement, Shoaib Bashir and Gus Atkinson thriving - Sky Sports Cricket's experts' view on England

After England wrapped up a 3-0 series win over the West Indies, Sky Sports Cricket's panel take a closer a look at how Ben Stokes' Test side have evolved, the new names who have made their mark, and what lies ahead for the home series against Sri Lanka and beyond...

Have England evolved their 'Bazball' approach?

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton:

"From what [England Test head coach] Brendon McCullum had been saying at the end of the India series, we were all fascinated to see what would play out because he did use the word refinement.

"He didn't say 'we're going to tear up the script', and I think that would have been very silly to do so given the cricket we've seen from this team over the past couple of years. There have been times when we've been critical of the approach when they've had teams on the ropes and not quite followed through.

"I don't know if you'd call it maturity or more measured, 'refinement' is the word Brendon uses and 'smarter cricket' are the words Ben Stokes uses, and I think everybody knows what is meant by that.

"We've seen it on a couple of occasions this series. If you said there was one passage of play which sums up the new 'Bazball' model, it would be that partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook under pressure [in the second Test] at Trent Bridge."

What does the future hold for spinner Shoaib Bashir?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shoaib Bashir's brilliant second innings five-for at Trent Bridge sealed a series victory for England over West Indies

Former England batter and Sky Sports Cricket expert Mark Butcher:

"I think difference perhaps with Shoaib Bashir in comparison to Rehan Ahmed or Will Jacks, who both had their moments in Pakistan, is that there is a real foundation and fundamental skill he has in terms of his control of length and line, and the fact that even at such a young age he's able to go up and down in terms of pace and flight. He's really skilful.

"He's not one of these guys who gets upset or ruffled if someone comes after him, he welcomes it, and he seems to know himself well enough to know where he wants fielders and what he's going to do.

"That's incredible for someone of his young age and gives you a clue of how good he could be, so that's a massive tick for the selectors there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain analyse England spinner Shoaib Bashir's match-winning five-wicket haul against West Indies at Trent Bridge and how he adjusted throughout the match

Former England bowler and Sky Sports Cricket expert Stuart Broad:

"I think he's been picked with half an eye on the Ashes, and I don't think England are making any excuses that they're looking a bit more forward than they have done in the past.

"Technically, he's got some really good attributes you want in Australia. You can picture him bowling at the Gabba with a leg slip and a short leg and getting the ball to bounce over leg stump.

"Bashir is probably not going to be tested huge amounts this summer in these conditions, but it will be really interesting to see him play against Pakistan in Pakistan where they might play him a bit more aggressively on different surfaces.

"When you go to Australia and get to the Gabba, the Aussies are coming for you, they're going to attack you and try to hit you out of the attack. That's where playing now, building experience and playing in Test-match cricket and different conditions around the world sets you up for those huge, high-pressure moments."

Gus Atkinson and England's seam options for Sri Lanka

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all 12 wickets taken by debutant Gus Atkinson in the first Test against West Indies

Former England bowler and Sky Sports Cricket expert Stuart Broad:

"Atkinson settled in really well and a little bit like Bashir, I'm not bothered how many wickets he's got in this series and there is no doubt sterner tests are coming his way, but it's the attributes he's shown. He's tall, he's got good pace, he's really accurate with controlling his length.

"I thought he was just a wobble-seam bowler, but throughout the series he's shown he can swing the ball away. He reversed it just a little bit towards the end at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston, and he's shown the attributes you want from a Test match-type bowler.

"It's been an incredible start to his international career, he's taken the new ball for England which he barely does for Surrey, and this was the first time he'd played three back-to-back first-class games and he's done it in Test matches.

"Huge ticks in all the boxes to him and he's still got things to work on which will move him forward and develop him, but it's the perfect start to a Test career."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Anderson believes England's fast bowling ranks are in safe hands following his retirement from Test cricket

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton:

"I think they really like Josh Tongue. He's injured and his fitness record is questionable, but when he's fit they like him and they'd dearly love to get him back in the mix-up, and they'll be taking him to Australia if he's fit.

"They really like John Turner at Hampshire, who's sharp. I should imagine Dillon Pennington will get a go in the Sri Lanka series and don't forget Matthew Potts, who had a good start to his Test career in 2022.

"He looks a strong bowler and I'd imagine you could compare him to someone like Scott Boland of Australia. He's not necessarily going to be your strike bowler in somewhere like Australia, but maybe Potts could learn to grow into a role like that."

How have McCullum and Stokes built an environment for newcomers to thrive?

Former England batter and Sky Sports Cricket expert Mark Butcher:

"We all remember our Test match debuts and it wasn't a comfortable thing to do. The people who survived over long periods were quite bloody-minded and they had to be; you had to know how to look after yourself, get in that team, stay in that team, and deliver to what the best of your ability was, and the things you'd done at county level.

"In this set-up, you can come in with a talent and they'll welcome you in and allow you to flourish in the dressing room regardless. You're not so focused on the result and it's kind of not result-based, but because of that it makes it easier to produce good performances, make hundreds and take five-fors, then it goes back to the individuals themselves.

"It's not just about what these guys can do for you, it's what you can do for yourself - are you bloody-minded enough, are you strong enough to produce this level of performance day after day, come back from setbacks and do it again? Then everybody will gather around the individual and help you with that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood and Ben Stokes starred with ball and bat as England wrapped up a 10-wicket victory against the West Indies on day three of the third Test

Former England bowler and Sky Sports Cricket expert Stuart Broad:

"There will be no tactical discussion or review, but what Brendon McCullum does is get everyone in a little huddle and just go around the changing room asking players what they thought of the series.

"Instead of just hearing the same voices all the time, he picks out different people whether they've played two Tests or 130 Tests and wants your review of what's happened and how you felt in the environment.

"It opens up a lot of different voices in the changing room and makes everyone feel comfortable."

England's Test series against Sri Lanka

1st Test, Old Trafford - August 21-25.

- August 21-25. 2nd Test, Lord's - August 29-September 2

- August 29-September 2 3rd Test, The Oval - September 6-10

England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka gets under way at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday August 21. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am (first ball bowled at 11am).

