The Hundred: Hayley Matthews leads Welsh Fire past London Spirit to second win of 2024

Welsh Fire completed their highest-ever chase in The Hundred to inflict the first defeat of this year's competition on London Spirit at Lord's.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews did the damage with an unbeaten 78 from 46 balls - her highest score in the competition - as the visitors chased down Spirit's 150 with five balls to spare.

Former Spirit right-armer Freya Davies claimed two for 19, including the key wickets of Meg Lanning and Heather Knight, as the home side's total was built on the back of powerful late hitting from Danni Gibson and Deepti Sharma.

Matthews was the difference though, striking 11 fours and two sixes in a match-defining innings after she had been dropped on the rope when on 36.

Fire lost skipper Tammy Beaumont early when Tara Norris trapped her lbw on review with her first ball. Gibson's day then got even better when Sophia Dunkley tickled an edge behind before Norris held a sharp catch at backward point off her bowling to remove Sarah Bryce.

With 69 needed from 40 balls, the key to the game rested with Matthews, who was finding the boundaries regularly despite wickets at the other end.

Eva Gray spilled a tough chance over the rope when Matthews was on 36, prompting some nervous murmurs from the home crowd before Jess Jonassen slapped Sophie Munro into the stands.

Matthews reached her half-century from 37 balls, hitting back-to-back boundaries off England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who arrested some of the Fire's growing momentum when Jonassen miscued to Cordelia Griffith in the deep.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But by that stage it was the 'Matthews Show' as she crashed Sharma for a straight six, leaving 10 needed off nine, and fittingly won the game with another boundary to secure a second win of the competition for the Welsh side.

It was a remarkable chase after the Spirit had showcased their batting depth as they chased a third straight win to start the competition. Their improvement has been most significant in an all-star batting line-up with their three totals so far all sitting inside their five highest scores since The Hundred began.

The Spirit selected former Aussie captain Meg Lanning with pick three in March's draft and it already looks an astute piece of business as she clubbed 31 from 20 balls before being bowled by Davies.

Davies had removed Knight two balls earlier, caught at cover, but Gibson and Sharma then added 67 in 41 balls. Gibson led the way striking six boundaries and a six in her 25-ball 41 to allow India star Sharma, in her first game since arriving from the Asia Cup, to get settled before unleashing her power late. Sharma finished unbeaten on 39 from 26 balls.

Player of the Match - Hayley Matthews

"Chasing that score we felt that we needed one of our top batters to bat deep," Matthews told Sky Sports Cricket.

"I gave myself a chance early on and I saw them pretty well. It's been four years with this team and it feels like a second home for me. Playing for Wales is a big thing representing an entire nation and I'm pretty proud."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Her captain Beaumont told Sky Sports Cricket:

"Hayley Matthews - I could kiss her right now. She saw the opportunity and the way she just flicks the switch I think she is unbelievable. To take those brave options on I think she was amazing.

"I don't think we've ever won at Lord's either so we have that off our back too. If your big players stand up at big times that's a great sign and Hayley did that today."

What's next?

There's more action from The Hundred on Friday live on Sky Sports and also streamed - for free - on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Oval Invincibles women take on the northern superchargers looking to build on their strong start of two wins from two games live from 2:30 pm. Stream The Hundred and more sport with NOW.