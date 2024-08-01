The Hundred: Liam Dawson leads London Spirit to victory over Welsh Fire as Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals

London Spirit won a low-scoring contest against Welsh Fire by three wickets to secure their first win of The Hundred at Lord's.

Liam Dawson and Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets apiece as Fire could manage just 94 for nine, with Dan Worrell's first 10 balls of the game all dots to set the tone.

Matt Henry claimed three quick wickets to give Fire hope, but Dan Lawrence kept a cool head in a nervy chase with an unbeaten 29 which enabled Shimron Hetmyer to freedom muscle an unbeaten 30 and steer the hosts home with 13 balls remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shimron Hetmyer hits a huge six to seal a victory for London Spirit over Welsh Fire.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was unable to score off Worrall's opening 10 balls and departed soon after when Andre Russell held a good catch running backwards off Olly Stone.

Worrall got his reward to remove Luke Wells, who hit the only two sixes of the innings, and Dawson bowled Joe Clarke as Jonny Bairstow could only watch on as he faced just two of the first 35 balls.

The England man got away a couple of boundaries when he finally got the strike but was bowled swiping against the line to give Ellis his first wicket.

From there Ellis and Dawson put on the squeeze, conceding just 26 from their 40 balls combined. World Cup winner Dawson showed all his skill on the two-paced surface, returning three for 10, as Fire limped to a score that was never likely to be enough.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Player of the match - Liam Dawson

"Tonight was a very big game for us after losing the first two," said Dawson. "To get over the line will give us a huge amount of confidence. I have started nicely - it was a nice pitch to bowl on to put the ball in the right area and let the pitch do the work. It got a little bit tight in the end."

Spirit captain Lawrence said: "Hopefully we can get a roll now and keep performing like that. The mistake I made was trying to get the game done as soon as possible. I was just trying to stay in and take calculated risks."

Brave cruise to victory over Originals

A stingy display from Southern Brave's bowlers paved the way for a comfortable seven-wicket win over winless Manchester Originals at the Utilita Bowl.

After restricting the Originals to 116 for six the hosts, who were without the rested Jofra Archer, cruised home with 22 balls to spare in front of 10,337 fans.

Craig Overton was the pick of the home attack, returning two for 11 from 20 balls, while England duo Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan both also claimed two wickets apiece.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An impressive Laurie Evans helped Southern Brave defeat Manchester Originals in their clash in The Hundred.

Brave opener Alex Davies immediately broke the back of the chase with 24 from 12 balls and Laurie Evans finished it off with an unbeaten 25 from 15 balls.

Victory moved Brave level with four teams on four points at the top of the table while the Originals, without injured skipper Jos Buttler, remain bottom.

Player of the Match - Craig Overton

"It was obviously a great win. We just needed to bash the top of the stumps for as long as possible and make it tough for their batters," said Overton.

"Home games here are massive for us - we need to win them and if we can nick one away then we'll be there or thereabouts to reach the knockouts."

Brave captain Vince said: "Al got us off to a rapid start to get us ahead of the game. We didn't want to let them back into the game - Laurie finished it well for us tonight."

What's next?

The action continues on Friday when the Oval Invincibles Women take on Northern Superchargers Women from 3pm, followed by the respective men's teams from 6.30pm, live on Sky Sports. Stream The Hundred and more sport with NOW.