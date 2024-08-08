Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka praises Sanath Jayasuriya after ODI series win over India ahead of England Test series

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka praised interim head coach Sanath Jayasuriya after his side completed a historic ODI series victory over India in Colombo two weeks before their Test series against England begins.

Jayasuriya took charge of the men's national team after ex-England head coach Chris Silverwood stepped down following their T20 World Cup group-stage exit earlier this year.

Sri Lanka are ramping up preparations for their upcoming three-match Test series against England which starts on Wednesday August 21 at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.

The hosts surged to an emphatic 110-run victory over India in the third one-day international to win the three-match series 2-0. India had not lost a bilateral ODI series to Sri Lanka since 1997.

"We are in a really good mood right now, especially our coach," said Asalanka.

"He made a few changes in the team and the boys really enjoyed the team environment."

Sri Lanka wrapped up the series having beaten India in the second ODI by 32 runs after the first match ended in a dramatic tie.

Six players from Sri Lanka's ODI squad - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay and Asitha Fernando - have been included in the Test squad that will travel to England this month.

Sri Lanka last beat England in a Test series in 2014 when they won the two-match series 1-0 after the first game at Lord's ended in a draw.

England will be without Zak Crawley for the series after he fractured the little finger on his right hand during the third Test victory over West Indies at Trent Bridge, with Dan Lawrence set to open in his place.

England

Sri Lanka Wednesday 21st August 10:00am

Wellalage's five-for ends series drought

Image: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage took a five-for against India during their historic ODI victory

Sri Lanka bowled India out for 138 in the third ODI after making 248-7 with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5-27) taking a career-best five-wicket haul, including removing India captain Rohit Sharma for 35.

India routed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the preceding T20 series, but the home team came back strongly in the 50-over format through some skilful bowling from their spinners in favourable home conditions.

"I'm a happy captain right now," Asalanka said. "We all knew they [India] are a very strong batting line-up and we just wanted to back our strength, which is spin bowling."

Virat Kohli made an 18-ball 20 before he played to the wrong line against Wellalage who trapped him lbw.

Earlier, Avishka Fernando (96) came within touching distance of a century but fell agonisingly when Riyan Parag (3-54) trapped him in front.

Parag ignited the middle-order collapse by trapping Asalanka (10) lbw and finished as the top-wicket taker for India with 3-54. Three other spinners Washington Sundar (1-29), Kuldeep Yadav (1-36) and Axar Patel (1-41) all took one wicket each.

"We have to give credit where credit is due, Sri Lanka played better than us," Sharma said.

"We need to go back and look at what we need to do when we come up against conditions like this. A series lost doesn't mean the end of the world. These guys have been playing very well over the past few years, very consistent, you will lose the odd series."

England's Test series against Sri Lanka

1st Test, Old Trafford - August 21-25.

- August 21-25. 2nd Test, Lord's - August 29-September 2

- August 29-September 2 3rd Test, The Oval - September 6-10

England's three-Test series against Sri Lanka gets under way at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday August 21. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am (first ball bowled at 11am).

