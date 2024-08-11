Ben Stokes carried off injured in The Hundred ahead of England vs Sri Lanka Tests

Ben Stokes was carried off injured during The Hundred after pulling up while batting for the Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals.

Stokes was clutching the back of his left hamstring ahead of being taken off, an image England fans will not want to see just 10 days out from the start of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Superchargers captain Harry Brook came out to replace the England Test skipper.

It looks to be the latest injury issue for Stokes after long-term knee issues plus a hip complaint.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes was spotted on crutches after his Northern Superchargers beat the Manchester Originals, putting his participation in England's next Test series against Sri Lanka in serious doubt.

Opening the batting as the Superchargers chased a target of 153, Stokes had faced just four deliveries when he went for a run from the non-striker's end and then fell to the ground clutching his hamstring.

He was then carried off the field. Stokes then appeared at the end of the match using a crutch to walk.

"This is an issue. This is a real issue," said Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton on commentary.

"It does not look good.

"He has been in excellent physical condition this year. If you speak to him he has been fit, he has been lean, he has been bowling.

"I am assuming it is a hamstring not knee, the way he was clutching. It looks as though it has properly gone and this is a significant moment in the season.

"For England, he holds that team together as captain and as an all-rounder."

Superchargers captain Brook confirmed that the injury did not look good and that Stokes will be heading for a scan on Monday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Nicholas Pooran hits eight huge sixes to drive the Northern Superchargers to Hundred victory over Manchester Originals.

The Superchargers came away with a massive win to keep their hopes alive, Nicholas Pooran the hero as he hit 66 runs from 33 balls, finding eight sixes and two fours on the way.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.