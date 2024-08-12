Graham Thorpe: Former England cricketer took own life, family confirms

Warning: This interview covers themes of suicide and depression which some may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport - former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe died at the age of 55

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life after a number of years battling anxiety and depression, his family have confirmed.

Thorpe's death at the age of 55 was announced on August 5.

The left-hander - who featured in 100 Test matches and 82 one-day internationals for England, scoring over 9,000 runs for his country, including 16 Test hundreds - initially tried to take his own life in May 2022.

His wife Amanda told Michael Atherton in The Times: "Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.

"He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life.

"For the past couple of years, Graham had been suffering from major depression and anxiety.

"This led him to make a serious attempt on his life in May 2022, which resulted in a prolonged stay in an intensive care unit.

"Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe.

"We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately none of them really seemed to work.

"Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health. But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone."

'He had loved life and loved us but couldn't see a way out'

The family now plans to launch a foundation in Graham's memory.

Graham and Amanda's eldest daughter Kitty, 22, said: "We are not ashamed of talking about it. There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma.

"This is the time now to share the news, however horrible it is. We've wanted to be able to talk and share and we'd now like to raise awareness, too.

"He had loved life and he loved us but he just couldn't see a way out. He was not the same person.

"It was strange to see this person trapped in the body of Dad. That's why we've been so happy that the many reflections have been about his life before this illness took over.

"I'm glad that's how everyone does remember him, rightly so, as the complete character he was."

Wife Amanda added: "Graham was a free spirit. My favourite memory of him is in Barbados, which he loved, enjoying a rum punch and listening to his favourite reggae after a swim.

"He was handsome, so handsome. He was funny and he made us all laugh so much."

Regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Thorpe made a transition into coaching after retiring in 2005, serving as England batting coach between 2010 and 2022.

Thorpe was named Afghanistan head coach in March 2022 but did not take up the role due to his ill health.

If you are affected by these issues or want to talk, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or visit the website www.samaritans.org