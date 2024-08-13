Ben Stokes: England captain to miss Sri Lanka Test series with torn hamstring

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the rest of the Test summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing in The Hundred.

It means the England Test captain will miss the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka which gets under way at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday August 21 - live on Sky Sports.

England vs Sri Lanka Tests 1st Test: Emirates Old Trafford (August 21-25)

Emirates Old Trafford (August 21-25) 2nd Test: Lord's (August 29-September 2)

Lord's (August 29-September 2) 3rd Test: The Kia Oval (September 6-10)

Stokes had to be helped from the field after pulling up while running between the wickets during Northern Superchargers' win over Manchester Originals on Sunday, before a scan on Tuesday revealed the full extent of the injury.

The all-rounder, who was later seen on crutches, is aiming to return for England's winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour includes three Test matches in Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

England vice-captain Ollie Pope is now set to skipper his country for the first time, while it is as yet unclear whether a replacement will be called up and added to the now 13-player squad picked to face Sri Lanka.

England Test squad vs Sri Lanka Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

After the opening Test, the series then heads to Lord's (August 29-September 2) before concluding across London at The Kia Oval (September 6-10).

Stokes had only recently returned to full bowling duties after surgery on a chronic left knee issue late last year, getting through 49 overs and taking five wickets in July's 3-0 sweep of West Indies.

England will also be without opener Zak Crawley for the Sri Lanka series after he fractured the little finger on his right hand fielding at slip in the final Test against West Indies at Edgbaston.

Image: Zak Crawley will miss England's Test against Sri Lanka with a broken finger

Dan Lawrence is expected to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, while Essex's Jordan Cox has been called up to the Test squad for the first time after scoring 763 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 69.36 in the County Championship this season.

Cox also struck an unbeaten 61 from 30 balls for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred on Sunday, against London Spirit, three days after hitting 46 not out from 29 balls against Southern Brave.

Following Stokes' injury, the ECB withdrew fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes from Birmingham Phoenix's final two games of The Hundred group stage to rest the 35-year-old ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

