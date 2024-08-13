Ben Stokes: England captain to undergo scan on hamstring after being injured in The Hundred ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Ben Stokes is set to undergo a scan on his injured hamstring on Tuesday as the England Test captain's participation in his side's upcoming series with Sri Lanka remains in doubt.

Stokes was carried off injured during The Hundred after pulling up while batting for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals on Sunday.

The ECB is expected to make an announcement following the scan, with the three-match series against Sri Lanka just eight days away, live on Sky Sports.

The blow is the latest injury issue for Stokes after long-term knee problems and a hip complaint.

Opening the batting for the Superchargers, Stokes had faced just four deliveries when he went for a run from the non-striker's end and then fell to the ground clutching his hamstring.

Stokes was spotted on crutches after his Northern Superchargers beat the Manchester Originals, putting his participation in England's next Test series against Sri Lanka in serious doubt

He was then carried off the field and was using a crutch to walk after the match.

"This is an issue. This is a real issue," said Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton on commentary.

"It does not look good. He has been in excellent physical condition this year. If you speak to him he has been fit, he has been lean, he has been bowling.

"I am assuming it is a hamstring not knee, the way he was clutching. It looks as though it has properly gone and this is a significant moment in the season.

"For England, he holds that team together as captain and as an all-rounder."

Woakes withdrawn from The Hundred

Amid concern over Stokes' condition, the ECB have withdrawn fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes from The Hundred to ensure he is rested ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

Woakes had been expected to feature in Birmingham Phoenix's clash with Trent Rockets on Monday, along with their final group stage match against Manchester Originals on Thursday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes takes an early wicket in West Indies' second innings at Edgbaston for England

There appeared to be a miscommunication between the Phoenix and ECB, with the team announcing that Woakes was injured, while the ECB are briefing that the 35-year-old is being rested.

Shortly before the start of Monday's game, Birmingham Phoenix said on Instagram: "Wishing @chriswoakes a speedy recovery. The England bowling all-rounder will no longer be a part of this year's competition due to an injury."

Following the exits of Stuart Broad and James Anderson from Test cricket, Woakes is now the senior bowler in England's attack with 51 appearances.

