Ollie Pope: How will England stand-in Test captain fare after injury ruled Ben Stokes out of Sri Lanka series?

After injury ruled England captain Ben Stokes out for the remainder of the Test summer, Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain and Eoin Morgan assess how Ollie Pope is likely to fare as stand-in skipper.

Stokes tore his hamstring playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and will miss England's upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka, which begins live on Sky Sports at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday August 21.

Vice-captain Pope, who has already made 46 Test appearances at the age of 26, will lead out the team for the first time.

Stokes took over as captain from Joe Root in 2022 and along with head coach Brendon McCullum has implemented a thrilling approach to the longest form of the game.

England's pro-active and attacking style, often described - in reference to McCullum's nickname - as 'Bazball', has seen the team deliver strong results while also entertaining.

The charismatic Stokes, who had already established himself as a talismanic figure for England across all formats before being appointed captain, has appeared to be the perfect leader for the era.

Consequently, there will be significant interest in whether England can maintain their style with another player in control.

Hussain: 'Meek' Pope will have to bluff a bit

Hussain, who captained England's Test side from 1999-2003, believes Pope will have to "bluff a little bit" to imitate Stoke's style of leadership.

"I think he's learnt from some very good captains. I think that helps," Hussain said.

"When I first started, I had Keith Fletcher, Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton, Alec Stewart - you learn different things from all these people.

"I think that continuity will be good from Ollie Pope. You're not going to suddenly have Ollie Pope come in and be a bit timid and change the plans. The continuity, the messaging, will be absolutely (the same). He won't change any of that.

"I don't think it comes as naturally to him as it does for Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes actually epitomises what he talks about. Eoin Morgan often talks about in white-ball cricket, if you're going to send a message you have to do that message yourself. I think Stokes does that better than Ollie Pope.

"I still see Ollie as a bit meek, a bit of a worrier, a bit of a fretter - you can see that in his batting. So he has to bluff it a little bit. Stokes does not bluff it.

"But he's been brought up in the school of Stokes and McCullum, so he will just continue the exact form of messaging. He won't be changing a lot."

Morgan: Pope will be encouraged to make big contributions

Morgan, who captained England's white-ball sides between 2012 and 2022, says he expects Stokes to give Pope space to lead the team.

"I think Ben will be very similarly aligned to me. I stood back, took the drinks. I was there for support," Morgan said.

"The timing of this doesn't come at a bad time. For two years now, Ben and Brendon have really nailed a template and a formula in how they want to go about their business, particularly when their backs are against the wall. And each and every player already has that clarity.

"I'd imagine Ollie Pope will be encouraged to make big contributions in the final say of the XI that takes the field, but also in whether you should bat and bowl, and to ring changes throughout the course of the five days.

"Having sat back and watched Ben, he's the type of Test captain that doesn't let the game settle, for any period. He will make a left-field call here or there. Particularly with young players coming through, he'll stick with them longer than any other captain that I've watched and instil that trust that very few captains have.

"He will also put them in a lot of losing positions with a consequence of winning. Very few captains early on in their career will do that. But I'd imagine Brendon, and others in the changing room, will reiterate what the team is about and help Ollie along."

