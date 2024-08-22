Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky scores 32 on County Championship debut for Lancashire against Surrey

Andrew Flintoff's 16-year-old son, Rocky, has made his County Championship debut, scoring 32 for Lancashire against Surrey.

Rocky struck three fours in his 64-ball innings after batting at No 4 in the Division One encounter at The Kia Oval on Thursday.

He was dismissed from the first ball after lunch on day one, caught at backward point off the bowling of Jordan Clark.

Rocky has enjoyed a breakthrough summer, including becoming the youngest player to score a century for England Under-19s, in an unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A.

The teenager played seven times for Lancashire in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, hitting 88 from 115 balls against Middlesex at Emirates Old Trafford.

He also hit a hundred for England U19s in a one-day warm-up against a Young Lions Invitational XI, as well as a maiden second XI ton for Lancashire against Warwickshire.

Rocky's father, Andrew, played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20 internationals for England between 1998 and 2009, helping his side to Ashes wins over Australia in 2005 and 2009.

He moved into TV presenting after retiring as a player but, after a serious car crash while filming an episode of Top Gear, he returned to cricket.

He has worked as part of England's backroom staff in the white-ball formats and then served as head coach of Northern Superchargers Men during this year's Hundred.

Andrew has been mentioned as a possible successor to Matthew Mott as England white-ball head coach following the latter's departure in July.

Marcus Trescothick will take interim charge of the side for the eight white-ball games at home to Australia in September, all of which are live on Sky Sports.

