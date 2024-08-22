Andrew Flintoff: ECB have no comment on report former England captain to stop working with white-ball team

The ECB have declined to comment on a report that Andrew Flintoff will stop working with the England team ahead of the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia.

The former England captain and all-rounder has spent the past year working with the team and had been tipped as a potential successor to the recently departed white-ball head coach Matthew Mott.

However, the Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that Flintoff's work with the team on a short-term consultancy basis would not continue following the failure of him and white-ball captain Jos Buttler to gel during the T20 World Cup in June.

The ECB had no comment to make on the report when approached by Sky Sports News.

Flintoff, who played a starring role in England's 2005 Ashes triumph, began working with the England national team set-up last year, first doing some scouting work and coaching with the age-group teams.

The 46-year-old stepped up to join the staff of the senior men's white-ball team on a consultancy basis in September last year and was an assistant as England reached the semi-finals of this year's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Image: Andrew Flintoff took charge of Northern Superchargers' men's team for this year's edition of The Hundred

Flintoff's coaching ambitions were further underlined by his appointment as head coach of the Northern Superchargers men's team for this year's edition of The Hundred, where the side won five games and narrowly missed out on the play-off stage.

He was understood to have been seen as a potential future England head coach by ECB managing director Rob Key as well.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph report, stand-in white-ball head coach and former England opener Marcus Trescothick will be given the opportunity to put together his own coaching staff for the three T20Is and five ODIs against Australia next month.

England vs Australia - all games live on Sky Sports

First T20 international (September 11) - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start)

- The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start) Second T20 international (September 13) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start)

- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start) Third T20 international (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) First one-day international (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) Second one-day international (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) Third one-day international (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) Fourth one-day international (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) Fifth one-day international (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

