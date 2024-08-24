England vs Sri Lanka: Joe Root secures classy half-century to guide England to five-wicket first Test victory over Sri Lanka

Joe Root showed his brilliance to battle to a 64th Test half-century to secure England a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on day four of the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

There had been only three successful fourth innings run-chases of more than 150 across 35 such Tests in Manchester but Root (62no) combined with Harry Brook (32), Jamie Smith (39), and Chris Woakes (8no) to make sure there was a fourth, chasing down the 205 target set by Sri Lanka.

The most integral moment came as Root shared a 64-run stand with an electric Jamie Smith, the young star finding four fours and one six to take away the tension.

The day had started with Kamindu Mendis (113) and Dinesh Chandimal (79) putting in a sensational 117-run partnership to help Sri Lanka into a 204-run lead, but it was not quite enough as the former England captain toughed it out on a tricky pitch.

England now head to Lord's 1-0 up in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, the second Test getting underway on Thursday, August 29.

Root the anchor as Smith shines once again

It was a difficult start to the second innings for England as they lost three important wickets, with Sri Lanka keeping themselves in the game with some smart bowling.

Ben Duckett (11), after surviving a near-wonder catch from replacement keeper Kusal Mendis, was the first to go as he nicked one behind in the sixth over, stand-in captain Ollie Pope (6) then the author of his own downfall as a failed reverse sweep handed Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (2-98) the wicket and put his side on 56-2.

With Dan Lawrence (34) then falling via lbw to a Milan Rathnayake (1-31) delivery, England headed in at tea on 82-3 and with work to do, Sri Lanka knew a result could still be in their favour.

Root and Brook came out to try and build a partnership in the final session of the day and ticked along slowly to reduce England's deficit, the runs required falling below 100 in the 30th over.

However, there was no doubt Sri Lanka were still in the game and that was made clear when they split the Yorkshire partnership that was building, Brook sending one straight back to Jayasuriya who produced a stunning catch.

England's slip to 119-4 brought first-innings centurion Smith to the crease and he played the supporting role to Root as they rebuilt before delighting the crowd with back-to-back boundaries.

Smith then decided to get to work as he delivered a flurry of runs and a big six, the injection of speed from the wicketkeeper bringing up the half-century partnership between the two.

With Asitha Fernando (2-25) bowling Smith out of nowhere, Root was joined by Woakes, his third partner of the day, with 22 runs needed.

With four runs required and 57.2 overs gone, Root did what he does best - sending the ball down the ground for the win, prompting chants of 'Rooooot' around the ground from the fans.

Kamindu and Chandimal outstanding as Sri Lanka make it a battle

The challenge for Root and Brook came after a difficult morning for England, chasing four wickets but struggling as Kamindu and Chandimal dug in for Sri Lanka, their eighth-wicket stand bringing 117 runs and proving pivotal.

There were early signs Sri Lanka came out to play positive cricket as Chandimal reached his 27th Test half-century despite his injured thumb, with England unable to find the answers without the option of Mark Wood, who was ruled out earlier in the day with an injury to his right leg.

After a rain stoppage, play got back underway with Sri Lanka on 275-6 and a lead of 153, with Kamindu continuing his brilliant start in Test cricket as he flashed one away to the boundary to bring up his century in 167 deliveries, his third 100 in only his fourth-ever Test match.

Finally after lunch, the breakthrough came for England, a change from Gus Atkinson (2-89) to come round the wicket tempting the edge from Kamindu (113) to Joe Root (1-5) at slip, putting Sri Lanka on 307-7 as their tailenders headed to the crease.

The big wicket was the start of the end for Sri Lanka as three more quickly followed, Jayasuriya (5) clipping Matthew Potts' (3-47) delivery behind to a juggling Brook at second slip, Woakes (3-58) pinning Vishwa Fernando (0) via lbw for a duck, then Potts striking once again to remove Chandimal for the final wicket, a run of wickets that left England chasing 205 for their win.

First Test: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - England win by five wickets

Lord's, London - August 29-September 2 (11am start) Third Test: The Kia Oval, London - September 6-10 (11am start)

