Bangladesh claim first Test series win over Pakistan after six-wicket victory

Bangladesh men made history on Tuesday as they clinched their first Test series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test to secure a 2-0 sweep in Rawalpindi.

Zakir Hasan fired 40, while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 38 alongside Mominul Haque's knock of 34 as the visitors successfully hunted down their target of 185.

Bangladesh, who had notched a 10-wicket win in the first Test, reached 122-2 at lunch on the final day before chasing down their goal with more than a session still to play.

Pakistan's new-ball fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad knocked over openers Hasan (40) and Shadman Islam (24) inside the first hour after both Bangladesh batters were unable to fully capitalise on chances.

Pakistan chose not to review when Mohammad Ali beat Zakir with a pacy delivery and found the edge of the bat in the third over after Bangladesh resumed on 42-0.

Salman Ali Agha was also unable to hold onto a difficult catch off Islam in the slips cordon.

Shanto and Mominul kept Pakistan's pace bowlers at bay in the latter half of the morning session with their resilient batting. The Bangladesh pair also watchfully played out the five overs of specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is still searching for his first wicket after being ignored for the first Test.

Bangladesh have won just one bilateral series of two or more Tests away from home - in the West Indies in 2009.

Pakistan have now been defeated in each of their first five Test matches under new captain Shan Masood.

