England to tour Pakistan in October: Dates and venues set for three-Test series in October

The dates and venues have been set for England’s tour of Pakistan later this year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the full match schedule for the men's Test series against England in October.

The three-Test tour begins in Multan for the first Test that will take place from October 7-11.

It will then move on to Karachi for the second from October 15-19.

The third Test will be in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.

The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 and will be the second time the England men's team have played a Test series in Pakistan in the last two years, with England having won the last series 3-0 in December 2022.

"We're really excited to be returning to Pakistan for this three-match men's Test tour in October," said ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould.

"Our last men's Test tour of Pakistan produced some memorable matches and I'm sure fans can look forward to more exciting cricket across this forthcoming series."

England's 2024 tour of Pakistan - series schedule:

First Test, Multan - October 7-11

Second Test, Karachi - October 15-19

Third Test, Rawalpindi - October 24-28

