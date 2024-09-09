England play Australia live on Sky Sports: Fixtures, squads and team news ahead of three T20 internationals and five ODIs

The Aussies are back in England - for the first time since that headline-making Ashes series last summer.

You know, the one where Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped, Stuart Broad told Alex Carey that moment was all he will ever be remembered for, MCC members clashed with Australian players in the Lord's Long Room, and the rain scuppered England's hopes of regaining the precious urn.

We can't promise September's three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals will be as dramatic but there is always spice whenever England play Australia, whatever the format.

You can catch every game live on Sky Sports, starting with the T20 opener at The Utilita Bowl in Southampton from 6.30pm on Wednesday (6pm on air).

When and where are the games taking place?

1st T20 (September 11) - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start)

The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (6.30pm start) 2nd T20 (September 13) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start)

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (6.30pm start) 3rd T20 (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) 1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

There will be a 30-minute build-up to each match on Sky Sports Cricket.

Who is in England's squads?

England skipper Jos Buttler will miss at least the T20 series due to a calf problem - he is also a doubt for the ODIs - so Phil Salt will deputise as captain in the shortest format.

Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell, a left-handed batter who bowls spin, Essex batter Jordan Cox and Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton will all make their T20I debuts in the first match of the series at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

Leicestershire left-arm seamer Josh Hull may also play white-ball cricket for his country for the first time after being awarded a Test debut against Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval last week, while Hampshire fast bowler John Turner and the uncapped Dan Mousley - another spin-bowling left-hander from Warwickshire - are included as well.

England team to face Australia in first T20I: Phil Salt (Lancashire, captain), Will Jacks (Surrey), Jordan Cox (Essex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Reece Topley Essex).

Also in T20 squad: Brydon Carse (Durham), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire).

England's ODI squad will be beefed up by the arrival of the Test players, with batters Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith and bowlers Olly Stone and Matthew Potts joining the group after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series in south London.

Stone wasn't initially included in the ODI group but has since come in for Gus Atkinson, with the Surrey seamer rested after playing in all six England Test matches this summer.

Atkinson made his Test debut in the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's and went on to take 34 wickets at an average of 20.17 across the summer. Stone appeared in the last two Test against Sri Lanka and took seven wickets at 29.42 a pop.

Brook seems the likeliest candidate to captain if Buttler also misses the 50-over matches.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain, Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), John Turner (Hampshire).

Bairstow and Moeen Ali were left out of both squads with the latter subsequently retiring from international cricket.

What about Australia squads?

Pat Cummins has been rested for both series so T20 captain Mitchell Marsh will also skipper the 50-over side, while there is no David Warner for Australia with the opening batter quitting international cricket after this year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

Warner's spot in the T20 group has been taken by the hard-hitting Jake Fraser-McGurk, with that party also including uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

The aforementioned Carey is in Australia's ODI squad so could receive an, er, interesting reaction from English crowds if he features in the 50-over series, which begins at Trent Bridge in September 19 and ends in Bristol on September 29.

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis Adam Zampa.

Australia's ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

When did England and Australia last meet?

The previous meeting came at the T20 World Cup in June when Australia ran out 36-run winners in the first group stage.

Warner and opening partner Travis Head smashed 70 runs inside five overs as Australia posted 201-7 in Barbados, with England only able to muster 166-5 in reply.

Watch England vs Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket this September as the sides meet in three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals. The first T20 is in Southampton on Wednesday with build-up from 6pm ahead of the first ball at 6.30pm.