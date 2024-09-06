Brendon McCullum: Joe Root 'touches the greatness' of my cricketing heroes with his 'appetite for success'

England head coach Brendon McCullum believes Joe Root "touches the greatness" of his cricketing heroes Viv Richards and Allan Border with his drive to succeed in Test cricket.

The batter cemented his legacy as one of England's all-time greats by breaking Alastair Cook's record for Test centuries with his two tons at Lord's last week.

The Yorkshireman is the only player who has been ever-present under McCullum in the Test side and the head coach was full of praise for Root.

Indeed, he believes that Root sits "in between" his two cricketing heroes, Viv Richards and Allan Border.

"Look, he is a freak, right?," McCullum told Sky Sports. "I would say my heroes growing up were Viv Richards and Allan Border for two very contrasting reasons.

"Joe sits probably somewhere in between those two in how he plays the game.

"In terms of his delivery and his insatiable appetite for success and improvement, he and Kane Williamson are probably the two that I have seen up close that touch that greatness to those levels.

"He is an intriguing character because he is never happy with what he has been able to deliver.

"I think he is really comfortable in the space he is in at the moment and knows now, 18 months on or 24 months on, that the role he can play is in his own way."

McCullum's belief that Root is never "happy" with what he has delivered is backed by the England batter's reaction to big moments, focusing on the cricket he still has to play rather than his achievements so far.

"It was a pretty cool feeling... I'm very proud and nice to share a moment with my dad walking off the field. That was really quite special," Root said after hitting his 34th Test century.

"They are all things in a few years' time I might be able to look back and enjoy. At the minute, I still have a lot of cricket to play.

"It is always a new opportunity to get your team into a position to win the game."

Joe Root's 34 Test centuries for England Score Opponent Venue Date 104 New Zealand Headingley May 2013 180 Australia Lord's July 2013 200no Sri Lanka Lord's June 2014 154no India Trent Bridge July 2014 149no India The Oval August 2014 182no West Indies St George's April 2015 134 Australia Sophia Gardens July 2015 130 Australia Trent Bridge August 2015 110 South Africa Wanderers January 2016 254 Pakistan Old Trafford July 2016 124 India Rajkot November 2016 190 South Africa Lord's July 2017 136 West Indies Edgbaston August 2017 125 India The Oval September 2018 124 Sri Lanka Kandy November 2018 122 West Indies Gros Islet February 2019 226 New Zealand Hamilton November 2019 228 Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 186 Sri Lanka Galle January 2021 218 India Chennai February 2021 109 India Trent Bridge August 2021 180no India Lord's August 2021 121 India Headingley August 2021 109 West Indies North Sound March 2022 153 West Indies Bridgetown March 2022 115no New Zealand Lord's June 2022 176 New Zealand Trent Bridge June 2022 142no India Edgbaston July 2022 153no New Zealand Basin Reserve February 2023 118no Australia Edgbaston June 2023 122no India Ranchi February 2024 122 West Indies Trent Bridge July 2024 143 Sri Lanka Lord's August 2024 103 Sri Lanka Lord's August 2024

