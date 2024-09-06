Ollie Pope silences critics as England captain shines amid the gloom on home ground against Sri Lanka

"I think everybody forgot he got two 50s and a 100 against West Indies," was Ben Stokes' defiant message this week when asked about Ollie Pope's form with the bat. His stand-in skipper then delivered on his home ground with his seventh Test century.

Heading into the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Pope would have been feeling, rightly, very confident.

Handed the captaincy in Stokes' absence and finishing the West Indies series as his side's second-highest run-scorer with 239, the England No 3 had everything going his way.

Then, four low scores with the bat followed at Emirates Old Trafford and Lord's, Pope only getting into double figures on one occasion as rash shots saw him walking before his innings could get going.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Ollie Pope sends the ball right into the hands of Prabath Jayasuriya in day three of England's second Test against Sri Lanka

The captaincy on his shoulders, Pope headed to his home ground with a point to prove and a will to contribute runs as the man in charge, showing that the responsibility he now carried was not having a terminal effect on his batting.

After tentatively bringing up his half-century in dreary conditions, Pope then started to let loose, a now finally confident skipper heading in at tea on 84 runs from 85 deliveries on a ground at which he averages 80.

Coming out after the break in the same positive mindset, Pope continued where he left off and with his 13th four of the innings he clinched his seventh Test century, raising his bat to the crowd as he appreciated the moment he had been waiting for.

Indeed, with the century he becomes the first player to have his first seven centuries against seven different teams, his 100s coming against South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, India, West Indies and now Sri Lanka.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Stuart Broad shares his thoughts on Ollie Pope's performance in the first day of England's final Test against Sri Lanka

'All the talk was about him - now it won't be'

"Most importantly for him, he came back to The Oval," said Sky Sports Cricket's Stuart Broad.

"I think when you are struggling for a bit of form or rhythm, come back home at a place where he bats so well.

"He averages 80 here, he is so good in these conditions.

"If he could have wished to bat anywhere today, even in these conditions, it would have been The Oval.

"He was frenetic for his first 20 or 30 balls and then he just settles in and plays.

"It almost feels like he is forcing himself to get on the front foot and then he gets a few boundaries and he plays.

"He is a high-quality player, plays beautiful shots, and when you are bowling at batters like him you have to get it right early.

"Once he gets in, he is always going to punish you and take runs off you.

"He was averaging seven and all the talk was about him. Now it won't be."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Stokes believes Ollie Pope has done a 'brilliant job' coming in to captain England in their two Test victories over Sri Lanka so far

Was there some poor bowling from the Sri Lanka seamers and spinners alike? Most definitely. But did Pope take every opportunity presented to him as any good No 3 would? Absolutely.

Under pressure and with his point to prove, Pope was a picture of relief and a renewed sense of belief as the moment arrived under the murky London sky, and he heads into day two on 103 not out looking to only further what has been a catalytic knock so far.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Hussain: Special moment for Pope

"He started the summer well but he has just fallen away a little bit," said Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain.

"I like the way he's worked at his game and today he was forcing himself forward a lot more, getting in better positions defensively.

"He was still aggressive in the way he bats. He obviously loves this ground, which helps when you come here a bit out of nick and you've got runs here for a very long time in first-class cricket

"That was a special moment for him."

England

Sri Lanka Saturday 7th September 10:15am

And in this England dressing room, a success for one is a success for all.

"Everyone's so happy for anyone's success in this dressing room. It is an incredible place to be," said Ben Duckett (86).

"There shouldn't be but there has been lots of noise. He has had a better summer than I have and to block that out and score an incredible 100 was so good, you could see that from his emotions."

Watch the second day of the third and final Test of the series between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Saturday September 7 (first ball, 11am).