Moeen Ali backs Brendon McCullum to bring best out of England white-ball captain Jos Buttler

Moeen Ali believes Brendon McCullum's attacking approach to cricket will bring the best out of England white-ball captain Jos Buttler following the New Zealander's appointment as head coach.

McCullum's work with England's Test team over the past two years will see the white-ball set-up come under his leadership from January next year as well following the departure of Matthew Mott in July, and he will likely bring a similar 'Bazball' philosophy to the limited overs role.

The 42-year-old was noted as a particularly aggressive batter in both red and white-ball cricket during his playing days, and recently retired former England all-rounder Moeen expects his style of coaching will prove hugely beneficial for skipper Buttler.

"I think Brendon, it helps the fact he has been there, done it, and the way he played," Moeen told Sky Sports. "I think it can be quite difficult if a coach says 'go do this', but they never did.

"Brendon brings that sort of energy and I think it will be great for Jos more than anything.

"Jos has so much on his plate with batting, wicketkeeping, captaining. I think Brendon will just take the pressure off and he can just play and captain on the field.

"Brendon will be more in control I think."

Moeen decided to call time on his international career after being left out of the squad to face Australia in the upcoming white-ball series of three T20Is and five one-day internationals, which will see Marcus Trescothick serve as interim head coach and is live on Sky Sports from Wednesday September 11.

Along with making 138 ODI and 92 T20I appearances for England where he proved a key player with both bat and ball, the 37-year-old served as vice-captain to Buttler following his elevation to the captaincy as Eoin Morgan's successor.

He expects plenty of potential leaders to come to the fore under Buttler though now he has decided to retire.

"I think even when Morgs initially took over he didn't have a right-hand man," Moeen said. "I think a good captain, or a top captain produces leaders.

"I think over time [Buttler] will get that. Obviously at the minute he has Sam Curran and these guys who can lead.

"Sometimes as a vice-captain you can talk too much and give too much advice and sometimes, I look back and think I did that.

"Jos will make everyone feel like they can come and speak to him - he is very approachable. I think there are a lot of leaders out there who can be big leaders in the future."

Trecothick: McCullum appointment will benefit both teams

Trescothick expects England's Test and limited-overs teams to both benefit from McCullum adding the responsibility of white-ball head coach to his remit.

England team to face Australia in the first T20I Phil Salt (captain), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

The former England opener and Test lead batting coach revealed he and other members of the coaching staff had encouraged the New Zealander to take on the role, and is in no doubt McCullum can make the same sort of impact.

"I'm very pleased with that decision," Trescothick said. "As assistant coaches, we've been urging Brendon to do that position because the impact he's had on the Test team has been brilliant.

"Taking over full-time will no doubt benefit the team in both formats, having a leader of that calibre is great and we all know he's done a great job with that.

"We're trying to bring a lot of what we do with the Test matches - the same messaging, the same language we're trying to use and the same approach.

Image: Marcus Trescothick is pleased Brendon McCullum will be taking on the white-ball head coach role with England

"You're just trying to drip-feed a little of that in the moment so the guys can get an understanding about where it's going to go... preparing, almost, for when Brendon does take over from January 1."

